The request came late in this year’s budget cycle, but the push to better fund New York’s “safety net” hospitals meets a self-evident need. Why designate a hospital as especially important then dangle a financial ax over its neck every year?

That’s the point of the measure proposed by State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, and supported by a number of colleagues, including Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo. They want to change the funding structure to offer more predictable support to these hospitals, which serve large numbers of low-income patients, often minorities.

The measure, which has become part of state budget negotiations, seeks greater funding parity between the safety net hospitals, which treat a significant number of Medicaid patients, and hospitals that treat more affluent customers. It would affect 32 general hospitals around the state. In Western New York, they include Erie County Medical Center and UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown. Certain types of hospitals would not qualify, including those that are part of large, private health systems.

As it stands, funding for those hospitals is subject to the torture of annual budget negotiations, thus putting the medical care of poor New Yorkers at heightened risk. Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature agreed on $700 million. This year … who knows?

The value of a greater predictability begins with an improved ability to plan – and thus, to deliver care – but it doesn’t end there. Advocates also say that Washington rewards that greater stability with increased Medicaid dollars, viewing the approach as a more efficient use of those funds.

Twenty-one other states use a similar model, said Sen. Zellnor Myrie of Brooklyn, a co-sponsor of the bill, and they qualify for more Medicaid reimbursement from the federal government, he said. Rivera thinks New York might benefit by $3 billion in federal funding.

Importantly, the bill includes transparency measures to guard against wasteful spending. Among them is a requirement to document how the funding has improved both access and quality of services. That information would be publicly posted.

“We think it’s time for us to end the one-time deals and look for some structural change,” Myrie said. “We have to ask ourselves, ‘Why is it that hospitals that serve predominantly Black and brown people – and in many instances poor people – remain on the bottom of the priority list for this state?’ ”

It’s a question that demands an answer – and a change.

New York needs to explore this option quickly and, if its benefits are as presented, adopt it or something similar. It can plumb the experience of those 21 states for best practices. But there’s little point in identifying hospitals as especially deserving of attention then making them beg for it year after year.

