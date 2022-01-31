 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Editorial Board: Albany needs to help school districts improve cybersecurity, avoid ransomware attacks
0 comments

The Editorial Board: Albany needs to help school districts improve cybersecurity, avoid ransomware attacks

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Schools Ransomware (copy)

Computer experts Curtis Middlebrooks, left, and William Gainey work in a facility in the Buffalo Public Schools headquarters in October. The district suffered a ransomware attack earlier in 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

As lawmakers take up the 2022-23 state budget, they should think hard about funding to protect school districts from cyberattacks.

The bad actors behind such attacks go after just about any sector, as a former FBI agent recently told The News. As Western New Yorkers have seen, that includes public school districts.

School districts should have access to the know-how and the funding to prevent cyberattacks and infection by ransomware. There may be several ways to make that happen, but it’s essential and Albany must play a prominent role. Smaller, rural districts need to be included, not just the larger urban ones like Buffalo.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is on board. In a recent editorial board meeting with The Buffalo News, she offered assurances that the state will assist school districts in fighting against cybercriminals. Legislators must also step up.

Ignoring the threat invites trouble. Cybercriminals view school districts as soft targets. Buffalo learned the lesson in painful fashion last year in a March ransomware attack. The district wisely refused to pay the money demanded, but as of October, it had spent nearly $10 million to respond to the attack, in addition to meeting the ongoing expense of strengthening the security of its computer network.

Nathaniel Kuzma, the district’s general counsel said the district alerted about 110,000 current and former teachers, other school employees, current and former students and vendors that their information may have been compromised in that attack. About 1,500 people took advantage of 12 months of free fraud monitoring services offered by a district cybersecurity consultant, although it remained unclear how much information was exposed or what data, if any, was lost and not recovered.

The FBI is investigating the attack, seeking to determine who is responsible and, critically, how the ransomware infiltrated the school’s computer system. In addition, Superintendent Kriner Cash approved an emergency contract with GreyCastle Security, a cybersecurity service that is helping in the investigation.

SUNY Erie Community College also suffered a malware attack in 2020, though no ransom was demanded. And it’s not just schools that are vulnerable. Erie County Medical Center also spent about $10 million after a ransomware attack in 2017. Like Buffalo Schools, it refused to pay any ransom.

There may be no foolproof protection against such nefarious criminals, but New York can do better. Albany needs to act.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Who is most often targeted?

  • Updated

The scale of the attack affecting Kaseya is not yet clear, but it's already been blamed for closing stores across a grocery chain in Sweden be…

ECMC, hit by cyberattack, continues massive task of restoring computer functions
Business Local

ECMC, hit by cyberattack, continues massive task of restoring computer functions

  • Updated

Erie County Medical Center, which continues to struggle with a massive computer shutdown, reported Friday that it is making progress in efforts to restore its information systems. The hospital shut down its computers on April 9 after a cyberattack. Hospital officials still decline to confirm the attack as ransomware, citing investigations into what happened. But sources have told The News

Virus shuts down ECMC's computers; FBI, State Police are investigating
Business Local

Virus shuts down ECMC's computers; FBI, State Police are investigating

  • Updated

A virus has shut down the entire computer system at Erie County Medical Center and its Long-Term Care at Terrace View facility since between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Sunday. The FBI and State Police are investigating the incident, a hospital official said Monday. Shortly after discovering the virus, the hospital reached out to State Police cybersecurity investigators, who brought in their counterparts from the FBI. The

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News