The Editorial Board: Albany needs to help school districts improve cybersecurity, avoid ransomware attacks

Nathaniel Kuzma, the district’s general counsel said the district alerted about 110,000 current and former teachers, other school employees, current and former students and vendors that their information may have been compromised in that attack. About 1,500 people took advantage of 12 months of free fraud monitoring services offered by a district cybersecurity consultant, although it remained unclear how much information was exposed or what data, if any, was lost and not recovered.

The FBI is investigating the attack, seeking to determine who is responsible and, critically, how the ransomware infiltrated the school’s computer system. In addition, Superintendent Kriner Cash approved an emergency contract with GreyCastle Security, a cybersecurity service that is helping in the investigation.

SUNY Erie Community College also suffered a malware attack in 2020, though no ransom was demanded. And it’s not just schools that are vulnerable. Erie County Medical Center also spent about $10 million after a ransomware attack in 2017. Like Buffalo Schools, it refused to pay any ransom.

There may be no foolproof protection against such nefarious criminals, but New York can do better. Albany needs to act.

