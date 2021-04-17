The Editorial Board: Albany needs to do more to support women as they push back against abuses

Albany has surely seen its share of this kind of misconduct, some by public officials sent by voters from Erie County. It’s endemic enough to warrant stories such as the recent Times piece, but plainly, this is an issue that goes beyond New York and, for that matter, beyond politics. If it’s going to improve here, it would be wise to assume the problem needs to be attacked in the same way that other unwanted human behavior is: with the real threat of serious consequences.

The No. 1 factor at play is the abuse of unequal relationships, and they occur in all spheres of human activity – sports, entertainment, finance, education and more. Power corrupts.

Matters may be more complicated in government and politics, where money and far-reaching policies are in play, and where people are far from home and off the leash, mixing their work and social lives, sometimes under the influence of alcohol. But the issues are the same: People with standing use it, overtly or implicitly, to sexually pressure or intimidate others.

Consider the plight of a woman lobbyist quoted in the Times story: