The Editorial Board: Albany needs to do more to support women as they push back against abuses

Is it any surprise that Albany is a sewer of sexual misconduct? It shouldn’t be. The surprise – a welcome one – would be if conditions really are improving. Even if they are, it’s plainly not enough. More needs to be done.
The fact of Albany’s frequently hostile culture is no secret, but it was usefully delineated in a recent New York Times story that once again exposed its seaminess while also suggesting that its ways may be changing – somewhat – for the better. Still, no one should bet on it. Albany doesn’t change much and it’s not just an Albany problem anyway. Maybe, for some reason, it’s worse there, but this is a national issue and, likely, a global one.
A few names that might jog some sordid memories from the country’s political past: Robert Packwood; Al Franken; Wayne Hays; Dan Crane; Gerry Studds; Mark Foley; Bill Clinton among many, many others, now, unfortunately, including Tom Reed. The list doesn’t include Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, against whom recent allegations are unproved.
Note, too, that these scandals are less about sex than they are about power. These are men – it’s almost always men – who in someway abused their authority, frequently harassing or pressuring people they supervised or should have protected. These cases aren’t about simple infidelity or sexual indiscretion. They are about abuse of authority.
Albany has surely seen its share of this kind of misconduct, some by public officials sent by voters from Erie County. It’s endemic enough to warrant stories such as the recent Times piece, but plainly, this is an issue that goes beyond New York and, for that matter, beyond politics. If it’s going to improve here, it would be wise to assume the problem needs to be attacked in the same way that other unwanted human behavior is: with the real threat of serious consequences.
The No. 1 factor at play is the abuse of unequal relationships, and they occur in all spheres of human activity – sports, entertainment, finance, education and more. Power corrupts.
Matters may be more complicated in government and politics, where money and far-reaching policies are in play, and where people are far from home and off the leash, mixing their work and social lives, sometimes under the influence of alcohol. But the issues are the same: People with standing use it, overtly or implicitly, to sexually pressure or intimidate others.
Consider the plight of a woman lobbyist quoted in the Times story:
“Female advocates who were in Birkenstocks and pants are less likely to get a legislator to talk to them than a lobbyist in heels and a skirt,” she said, noting that legislators would often pause a conversation to comment on her legs. What do you suppose was the message there?
Several women told the Times about unwanted touching and attempts at kisses by lawmakers or state officials. Sexualized comments are especially prevalent, the Times found, and instances of mistreatment went unreported or unpunished. Many women interviewed expressed fear they would face career-ending ostracism or retaliation if they spoke out or commented on the record.
Sexual misconduct sometimes becomes criminal, as the belated reckonings for Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby show. But no laws have to be broken for the public to be repulsed by the behavior of powerful people. That’s always true, but an additional layer of slime coats the mess when elected leaders or other government officials, entrusted by the public to conduct their business, engage in that kind of degrading behavior.
No one need expect that humans will stop noticing others they find attractive. Nor will workplace romances or dalliances vanish, regardless of the complications they create. We’re not wired that way. But there are lines that can’t be crossed, in business or in politics. Prominent among them are how people in positions of authority use their power to manipulate those who seek their influence or approval.
Albany needs to take a leading role in dealing with a problem that, fairly or not, is coming to define it. People who are victims of sexual harassment need a place to report it, knowing they are protected from retribution while providing the alleged harasser with the ability to respond.
Legislative leaders need to push for rules that make clear the penalties for misconduct for both members and staff and members of the executive branch. A good place to start is in the legislative agenda of the Sexual Harassment Working Group, which advocates better workplace conditions in New York. Among the provisions in several bills are safeguards for victims, improvements to the law prohibiting involuntary non-disclosure agreements, and an extension of the statute of limitations for harassment lawsuits to six years from the current maximum of three years.
Best of all is if, as the Times story suggests, women in government are no longer willing to stay silent about the abuses they endure. That’s an excellent way to revoke misused power.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.