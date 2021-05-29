The Editorial Board: Albany needs to deliver aid to relieve staff shortages in caring for the disabled

With the gusher of federal money flowing to New York State this year, it seems unconscionable for the state to shortchange services for people with disabilities, but that’s the effect of recent cutbacks or modest increases in aid from the state.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state will have received more than $400 million in enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) aid generated by the not-for-profit providers of supports and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from the federal government, part of a stimulus bill.

Providers have stated that they never received a penny of it, a claim disputed by the state budget office.

“I have no idea where that money went,” Rhonda Frederick, president and CEO of People Inc., told The News this week. “It didn’t come to providers.”

As part of the American Rescue Plan passed this year, the federal government is increasing FMAP aid 10% for home and community services for the disability community. Frederick said this year’s aid needs to get out quickly.

“The provider associations are asking for a 5% increase in rates for voluntary agencies” for pay increases to help with staff recruitment and retention, Frederick said.