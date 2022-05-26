The Editorial Board: Albany needs to act against dishonest debt collectors through state licensing

It’s like Groundhog Day with shady debt collectors. Over and over, the state shuts down predatory operations, only to have to do it over and over again, with different companies.

How odd that in this highly regulated state, lawmakers in Albany do nothing about a deceptive industry known to bilk unsuspecting New Yorkers of money they don’t owe.

There’s a solution: Require licensing of debt collectors. Other states do it. So should this one.

Attorney General Letitia James on Monday announced her office’s latest action against a debt collection outfit. The operation was actually made up of five companies which the attorney general's office said inflated the debt owed, lied about harsh consequences and harassed victims by contacting friends, family members and employers. Those actions violate both state and federal laws, which is why the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was also involved in the case.

The companies were owned by Dr. Scott A. Croce, a chiropractor, his wife, Susan, and by sales professional Christopher L. Di Re, who co-owns a Williamsville water filtration business. They were managed by Brian J. Koziel and Marc D. Gracie.

Together, they will pay $4 million in penalties and damages and are permanently barred from the debt collection industry.

This is the second such action against a Western New York operation in less than half a year. In December, James’s office announced that companies run by Andrew Fanelli would be closed for abusive collection practices. He was fined $1.2 million. In 2019, James won a $60 million judgment against Douglas MacKinnon.

It is a long, sordid tale in Western New York, where office space is comparatively inexpensive, jobs have been historically hard to come by and licensing is unneeded. That’s helped to make Buffalo and the region “an epicenter” of fraudulent debt collection, according to the National Consumer Law Center, even attracting organized crime.

As of last June, Erie and Niagara counties were home to 156 debt collection companies, some of them legitimate, according to the state Labor Department. At least 39 companies had been prosecuted for illegal debt collection practices.

Debt collection isn’t illegal, nor should it be. The problem is the number of illegal operators who have infested the area like fleas on a dog. It demands the state’s attention.

Some municipalities have their own regulations. They include Buffalo, Yonkers and New York City. That poses no hurdle for illegal debt collectors, who simply go elsewhere.

It is a problem that is expanding. Rules announced last year allow debt collectors to try to reach debtors by social media. They an also send emails and text messages. For honest companies, these new avenues for collecting legitimate debts are not unreasonable.

But, as April Kuehnhoff, a staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, told National Public Radio last year, for illegal operators, these are new avenues of attack. Albany needs to act.

State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, D-Manhattan, has tried. He sponsored a bill last year to require licensing in the state. On Jan. 5, it was referred to the Senate Banks Committee, where it remains with only a few weeks left in the session. Similar bills have been introduced five times since 2009.

Where is our Western New York delegation on this? They should be leading the charge. We don’t need this dirty reputation.

• • •

