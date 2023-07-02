News Editorial BoardWe’re not sure what they’re smoking in Albany, but it’s nothing that’s helping the state get its marijuana policies in order. In its latest debacle, the state is sidelining would-be New York growers in open violation of the state’s promise to give them priority. It needs to rethink.

If this were a Cheech & Chong skit, it would be funny. But it’s real life, with individuals’ livelihoods on the line. Even though other states and countries have already trod this path, New York seems determined to – you should pardon the expression – make a hash of its project to legalize recreational marijuana.

It’s fair to debate whether New York was wise to make that promise to state growers and retailers, but it did. For it to renege now may be disastrous to some. Tom Szulist of Singer Farm Naturals calls it a “breach of contract.”

Four years ago, Szulist converted much of his cherry and garlic farming in Appleton to legal marijuana growing, with Albany’s promise of a three-year head start before corporate interests would be permitted to enter the market. That would give both New York farmers and entry-level retailers time to hone their businesses before being confronted with the clout and experience of large, out-of-state players.

Now, that promise is on the verge of being broken. New regulations would allow out-of-state operators in the medical marijuana industry to add three adult-use dispensaries each by next year. What is more, the new rules would allow medical operators more favorable growing conditions than the state’s other cultivators, and also the right to sell their own products.

For some, the reversal could be catastrophic, adding to the miseries caused by the state’s addled rollout of the marijuana program. Based on the state’s promises, some farmers plowed their life savings into the cannabis business. Others mortgaged their homes. Now the state doesn’t want to keep its end of the bargain.

“You said we’d have three years without these guys coming in and, a year later, they’re coming in,” said Szulist. “That’s breach of contract, I would say, in legal terms.”

Maybe New York never should have made those promises, especially if, in this expensive state, Albany was craving the predicted tax revenues. The way to maximize that benefit would be to let the big players light up first.

But Albany chose – initially, at least – to put state growers and retailers at the head of the line. It also made a point of giving an advantage to individuals and communities that had been battered by the excessively punitive laws New York once enforced against growing, selling or using marijuana.

If Albany’s promise means nothing to legislators or Gov. Kathy Hochul, that’s unfortunate. But it means something to New Yorkers who need to know that it can count on the promise that was made. It’s especially important to those New Yorkers who, taking the state at its word, made big, life-changing investments.

Business decisions always come with risk. Markets can change. Taxes can rise. Locusts can descend and devour the crops. We all have to live with our financial choices – entrepreneurs, especially – but while conditions can be upended, that’s not the same as government pulling the rug out. Whether Hochul had a role in this or not, she needs to fix it.

