The Editorial Board: Albany must honor federal intentions by resisting the urge to withhold school funds

School districts are happy about the windfall from the latest federal stimulus package, but education leaders are understandably concerned about the prospect that the state would nullify the gain by reducing the aid it provides.
It shouldn’t happen, both as matters of law and of educational need. But it’s happened before.
Following earlier rounds of federal Covid-19 relief, Albany covered some of its own budgetary shortfalls by withholding state education aid in amounts equal to the funding delivered to schools by Washington.
Three superintendents worry that new funds due to arrive in their districts could be another mirage. Brian Graham, superintendent of the Grand Island Central School District, which is scheduled to get $2.7 million, wondered whether the governor would “…subtract $2.7 million and supplant it with these dollars?” Grand Island spent more than $600,000 getting ready to reopen schools in September, spending on air purifiers for every classroom, thermal temperature scanners, masks, gowns and plastic barriers for every student desk and cafeteria table.
Erie County shared some of its federal CARES Act money with school districts, which helped offset pandemic-related costs. Not every school district followed the same practice, but every school district across the state needs this new money.
Michael Cornell, superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District, bemoaned the practice and the impact of these measures taken by the Division of Budget, which disproportionately hurt upstate school districts. Upstate school districts depend more on state funds than downstate districts, whose ability to raise money through the local tax levy is much greater.
School districts in Erie and Niagara counties are scheduled to receive $414 million under President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Buffalo Public Schools would receive more than half of that total, giving the city and district a historic opportunity to transform the lives of countless students, their families and communities. But what of the state’s penchant for sweeping federal largesse?
Cornell said he received assurances from Rep. Brian Higgins’ office that Congress intends to ensure the money reaches the schools. Indeed, a “maintenance of effort” component is meant to minimize the possibility of loss of funds. Moreover, the state, is itself in line for sizable relief. The federal bill will cover expenses incurred and revenues lost over the past 14 months, Higgins said.
The state and localities are scheduled to receive $350 billion in the package. New York will get more than $12 billion, which represents what it has lost in revenue and in unplanned costs incurred during the pandemic. There should be no reason for the state to withhold education funding.
The money would pay for Grand Island to hold summer school for elementary students to provide extra in-person learning and teaching and, as Cornell said, “…not just money we would use to keep the lights on.”
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.