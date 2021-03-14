The Editorial Board: Albany must honor federal intentions by resisting the urge to withhold school funds

Michael Cornell, superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District, bemoaned the practice and the impact of these measures taken by the Division of Budget, which disproportionately hurt upstate school districts. Upstate school districts depend more on state funds than downstate districts, whose ability to raise money through the local tax levy is much greater.

School districts in Erie and Niagara counties are scheduled to receive $414 million under President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Buffalo Public Schools would receive more than half of that total, giving the city and district a historic opportunity to transform the lives of countless students, their families and communities. But what of the state’s penchant for sweeping federal largesse?

Cornell said he received assurances from Rep. Brian Higgins’ office that Congress intends to ensure the money reaches the schools. Indeed, a “maintenance of effort” component is meant to minimize the possibility of loss of funds. Moreover, the state, is itself in line for sizable relief. The federal bill will cover expenses incurred and revenues lost over the past 14 months, Higgins said.