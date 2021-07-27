The Editorial Board: Albany can provide guidance to schools in stages, but it’s already late starting

Little in nation’s public life is more complex or essential than the education of its children. Even in the best of years, the annual reopening of schools requires careful planning and preparation. It’s not a paint-by-numbers operation.

Despite the hopes of many, this year is not among the best. Covid-19 remains a threat, even if it is a lesser one. Yet, New York has yet to establish the rules under which the state’s schools must operate just six weeks from now.

Last year at this time, when the level of threat was clearer and no vaccines were available, the state had already issued guidelines. Today, with many people vaccinated, conditions are better but, in some ways, fuzzier. The surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is especially infectious and the failure of so many people to be immunized gives the pathogen new opportunities to mutate, possibly into something even more threatening. What is more, children under 12 aren’t eligible for vaccinations yet. Planning for all of that isn’t a paint-by-numbers task, either.

The calendar doesn’t care. The state needs to get its act together. It can do that in stages.