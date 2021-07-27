The Editorial Board: Albany can provide guidance to schools in stages, but it’s already late starting

Little in nation’s public life is more complex or essential than the education of its children. Even in the best of years, the annual reopening of schools requires careful planning and preparation. It’s not a paint-by-numbers operation.
Despite the hopes of many, this year is not among the best. Covid-19 remains a threat, even if it is a lesser one. Yet, New York has yet to establish the rules under which the state’s schools must operate just six weeks from now.
Last year at this time, when the level of threat was clearer and no vaccines were available, the state had already issued guidelines. Today, with many people vaccinated, conditions are better but, in some ways, fuzzier. The surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is especially infectious and the failure of so many people to be immunized gives the pathogen new opportunities to mutate, possibly into something even more threatening. What is more, children under 12 aren’t eligible for vaccinations yet. Planning for all of that isn’t a paint-by-numbers task, either.
The calendar doesn’t care. The state needs to get its act together. It can do that in stages.
First off is for Albany to decide if schools can open full time with full classes. That surely needs to be the goal, given the hard lessons of remote learning and the proven ability of schools to keep their occupants safe.
Other matters can wait, if necessary. For example, does everyone need to be masked all the time, some of the time, or not at all? It’s an important question, but it’s possible to put off that decision while monitoring conditions.
It seems a safe approach, given the number of vaccinated people and the likelihood that some people will wear masks, as they wisely did during summer school even though it was not mandated.
As some superintendents propose, state guidance should include mitigation measures if positivity rates and hospitalizations rise to a certain level. Those thresholds should be determined before the first bell rings.
New York has made missteps, as it was bound to do, but it has mainly done a good job managing the pandemic. The task isn’t complete. September approaches.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.