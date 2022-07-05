The Editorial Board: Albany acts swiftly and appropriately after court’s bad ruling on carrying guns

New York responded forcefully last week to an ill-considered Supreme Court decision on guns. Summoned into special session, the Legislature approved new laws and Gov. Kathy Hochul promptly signed the measure. Call it a good start.

Still, there will be some who object.

Even after Monday’s mass shooting near Chicago forced Americans once again to consider the high cost of gun lust, some will insist that New York’s legislative response to last month’s Supreme Court decision is illegitimate, ill-timed or otherwise illogical. It’s not.

The measure, approved by party-line votes in the Senate and Assembly on Friday, is an appropriate and necessary effort to comply with the court’s radical ruling while continuing, as best as possible, to keep New Yorkers safe in an environment in which firearms are not merely valued, but venerated.

The action followed the June 23 ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court throwing out a long-standing New York law that required those wishing to carry a firearm in public to demonstrate a heightened need, or “proper cause,” as the 1911 Sullivan Act put it. That standard was deemed too restrictive last month by this new, conservative court.

With the state’s ability to restrict who carries guns in public choked off, lawmakers approved a measure to restrict where those weapons can be carried – or, more accurately, where they cannot. The list of sensitive places is sensibly thorough, although that may not mean complete. Those locations are:

• Government buildings.

• Schools, colleges, universities and libraries.

• Child care facilities.

• Heath care facilities.

• Places of worship.

• Mass transit.

• Sports and entertainment venues.

• Public places where alcohol is served.

• Outdoor spaces where special events are taking place.

• Protests.

• Public parks, playgrounds and zoos.

• Times Square.

In addition, the new law bars people from carrying weapons into businesses unless those businesses allow it. Violations would be felonies, punishable by up to four years in prison.

Few rational people would argue that they would prefer to see armed people wandering those spaces. Indeed, the proof of need for these restrictions is that they are already in place in some locations. You can’t bring a weapon into the national Capitol or the White House, for obvious reasons. Even the National Rifle Association announced restrictions on firearms at its convention in Houston convention this May.

Some will argue that the Second Amendment allows no such restrictions on firearms, but the complaint is demonstrably groundless. Others will say the law won’t do any good, but no law prevents all crimes. Murders, rapes and robberies still occur, even though they can lead to years in prison or even execution. The point is that these rules, properly enforced, will help.

The need for this law was avoidable, even considering the murky nature of the Second Amendment. Had the court’s majority simply acknowledged the amendment’s introductory clause about a “well-regulated militia,” New York’s 1911 law would still be in place. It didn’t. Instead, it flung the doors open by ruling that a general interest in self-defense is the sufficient.

The new law is virtually guaranteed to be litigated and some observers think the inclusion of Times Square will be troublesome, given the scope of the court’s decision. But if Times Square, in the heart of New York City’s tourist district, isn’t a public park, it’s all but. For the safety of the millions who gather there, its inclusion is important.

Critics have also complained that the law was passed in haste. That’s true and no one should be surprised if it needs adjustments, including possible expansion. But, given the national crisis of gun violence, it was essential to act quickly following the court’s reckless action.

Such a law might not have prevented the May shooting in Tops, or the murders of school children in Uvalde or Monday’s bloodbath in Highland Park, Ill., but it is reasonable and necessary. It will help.

