News Editorial Board‘Alarming” isn’t a word often associated with the Erie County Clerk’s office, but it is appropriate in light of the criminal investigation now underway.

An audit by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick – and belatedly supported by County Clerk Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns – has turned up evidence of missing money, altered deposit records and bank-flagged discrepancies, among other deficiencies. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office have joined the investigation, and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has been asked to conduct a forensic audit, which can zero in on financial misconduct.

If criminality is underway in the Clerk’s Office, the crooks at least went to the right place. To update bank robber Willie Sutton’s famous formulation about his trade, that’s where the money is.

Clerk’s offices attract dollars from drivers licenses, vehicle registrations, mortgage filings, marriage licenses and more. With the lax oversight that may have been routine for years, thievery was all but inevitable. As Hardwick observed, “ … anywhere you handle a lot of money, there’s great risk for someone abusing their position to commit fraud or misdirect this money.”

Among the most serious concerns are deposit records that show what appear to be signs of document tampering. For example, cash in the amount of $220.85 was reported on a deposit sheet one day, but changed to zero on a different, but similar-looking, sheet. All other document marks, including manual check marks handwritten on the deposit sheets and the total value in checks and cash supposedly processed by an employee, remained identical.

Not only have internal controls in the Clerk’s Office been insufficient, but the office has been audited only twice in the past two decades. That’s catnip to the criminal mind, and the problem could be more widespread than acknowledged, since the current audit focuses only on one part of the Clerk’s Office – the Registrar’s Division, which is responsible for real estate and business transactions, pistol permits and court documents and transactions. What will a broader, more intensive audit show?

Also alarming is that auditors say the Clerk’s Office refused to cooperate with the investigation, to the point of obstructing it over a period of months. That misconduct may have been allowed to continue because Kearns didn’t understand the nature and scope of the problems in his office. It is not an excuse, but he is now providing his full cooperation, Hardwick said.

Given the lack of routine audits, it is entirely possible that the problems predate Kearns administration of the office, which began in December 2017. That would make it a bipartisan issue. Kearns is a Democrat who has sought office on the Republican line. His predecessor, Chris Jacobs, was a Republican who succeeded Democrat Kathy Hochul.

As upstate New York’s most populous county, the possibilities of criminality in government here can be significant. But that doesn’t mean only the Erie County Clerk’s Office is subject to those would steal public funds. If anything, these issues should set off alarms in counties around the state and within DiNapoli’s office, as well. All should plan to conduct audits more frequently than once a decade. That would be money will spent.

