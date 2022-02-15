The Editorial Board: Agreement between Jemal and Buffalo serves both the developer and the public

Douglas Jemal’s redevelopment plan for the downtown Mohawk Ramp addresses infrastructure, education, career opportunities and alternative modes of transportation, while offering housing and parking. And it does so with the developer providing private funding – notably on the infrastructure piece – without depending upon tax breaks that are available to him. The plan is, in a word, terrific.

Jemal continues to use his resources and expertise to tackle some of Buffalo’s biggest development projects while preserving the city’s historic architecture and providing housing, retail and office space for a rebounding urban core. He does so by doubling down on the good bet that Buffalo represents.

Jemal has the financial resources to do what many developers would like to accomplish. It is, perhaps, the reason he can pursue the redevelopment of a centrally located parcel at 477 Washington St. without tax credits, tax breaks or other public incentives for affordable housing. He may pursue historic tax credits on the adjacent Simon Electric Properties that he also owns. Who would fault him?