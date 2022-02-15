The Editorial Board: Agreement between Jemal and Buffalo serves both the developer and the public

Douglas Jemal’s redevelopment plan for the downtown Mohawk Ramp addresses infrastructure, education, career opportunities and alternative modes of transportation, while offering housing and parking. And it does so with the developer providing private funding – notably on the infrastructure piece – without depending upon tax breaks that are available to him. The plan is, in a word, terrific.
Jemal continues to use his resources and expertise to tackle some of Buffalo’s biggest development projects while preserving the city’s historic architecture and providing housing, retail and office space for a rebounding urban core. He does so by doubling down on the good bet that Buffalo represents.
Jemal has the financial resources to do what many developers would like to accomplish. It is, perhaps, the reason he can pursue the redevelopment of a centrally located parcel at 477 Washington St. without tax credits, tax breaks or other public incentives for affordable housing. He may pursue historic tax credits on the adjacent Simon Electric Properties that he also owns. Who would fault him?
The Washington-based developer has quickly adopted Buffalo as his home, investing in such significant properties as Seneca One tower, Hyatt Regency Buffalo on Main Street, the Statler, Police Apartments and the former Mahoney State Office Building. He’s not done. “I didn’t come to Buffalo just to buy Seneca One. Once I got involved in the fabric of the city, I got involved heart and soul, and it’s the legacy that I want to leave.”
That work is continuing with the Mohawk Ramp project. Jemal and the city plan to create a new infrastructure fund of some $50 million to $60 million to “bolster downtown Buffalo and the ‘near East Side.” The funds will derive from the portion of his property taxes that he would have saved on both the Mohawk Ramp and the Simon properties had he applied for tax breaks.
That money will pay to improve or change several parts of the city’s infrastructure: downtown streets, sidewalks, utilities and other features. The fund also will support the construction or rehabilitation of affordable housing, including single-family homes. It also will include home repairs that will help longtime residents remain in their homes.
The new fund will work in other ways, as a result of forgoing state tax credits and grants, by allowing the city to use its resources and annual state allocations in other areas.
The developer is also opening opportunities by partnering with Medaille College to create an academic and training curriculum for minority and women contractors and developers. They will receive real-world experience by working with the Douglas Development Corp. team on projects.
That’s an especially welcome prospect, given last month’s revelations in The News of fraud with the state program meant to benefit business owned by women or minorities. Many of those businesses, The News found, were fronts controlled by white-owned companies.
Jemal also plans to fund and use a bus he already has to create a free shuttle system to move passengers around a 1-mile loop in downtown Buffalo, with predetermined stops beyond his properties. He plans to convert the first floor of the redeveloped Mohawk Ramp into a “mobility hub” that includes electric-vehicle charging stations, or “Electric Alley,” and options for people to use the shuttle, electric scooters or bicycles.
And, of course, there is the housing piece in which his development company will convert the 629-space ramp into 200 apartments and 800 parking spaces, with ground-floor retail and restaurant space.
With one of six competing proposals for the project, Jemal won unanimously support by offering the promise of much-needed transformation in the heart of downtown and by leveraging his resources and experience to chart the path forward.
The plan, remarkable and far-reaching, will bolster Jemal’s investments while propelling the city. Call it enlightened self-interest of the best kind.
