Phil Rumore has been a force to be reckoned with – and for a long time. As the head of the Buffalo Teachers Federation for almost 42 years, he outlasted dozens of other city school leaders, including board members and superintendents. That he waited until the age of 80 to announce his retirement speaks to a level of determination that few have matched.

Not everyone, including this page, has been full-time fans of that determination. There is no doubt that his efforts sometimes benefited students, but his job was to represent teachers. He did that well enough to be elected 21 times, but we’re not sure the same record – or a better one – couldn’t have been accomplished with less angst and drama. Other teachers unions manage that feat.

But Rumore has long seemed to thrive on confrontation. Maybe it’s the New York City in this native of South Ozone Park. Decades on, those cadences remain in an instantly recognizable voice. Personally – away from the conflict – he could be disarmingly charming. The News' Editorial Board saw both sides in periodic meetings with him.

As Thursday’s front-page story observed, the change is likely to be seismic. Few positions in public life here are so closely associated with a single individual and certainly none for so long a time. His June retirement, we have no doubt, will lead to about as many smiles and it does frowns.

The question is now what the future holds. The president of a teachers union holds critical responsibilities. They are to his or her members – not the district, not the community, not students. But we continue to believe it’s possible for a successor to better bridge what has too often been a chasm between this union and the rest of the world. To be sure, that also requires district leaders interested in finding fair solutions rather than prolonging conflict.

One way or another, though, few will fail to notice Rumore’s absence. For better and for worse, he’s made a mark. We wish him well in whatever comes next.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.