The Editorial Board: Again, Jacobs backs the insurrectionists and panders to the ex-president behind them

Is Chris Jacobs a man utterly without conviction? Like a feather in a hurricane, he blows with the political winds, oblivious to principle.
In December, the Orchard Park Republican rightly declined to support an insane Republican lawsuit meant to steal the election from Joe Biden who, as even Donald Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, acknowledged this week, actually won.
Only weeks later, he reversed himself and voted not to certify electors for Biden, siding instead with the insurrectionists who had just overrun Capitol in an effort to intimidate Congress into doing as Trump wanted.
That people died didn’t matter to Jacobs.
In May, he surprised many by voting with just 34 other House Republicans to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection. The measure died in the Senate, where Republicans filibustered the bill. They didn’t think the attempted overthrow of the government was worth their time.
This week, Jacobs reversed himself again, this time voting against the creation of a bipartisan House committee that will be charged with doing what the proposed independent committee would have done: Digging into the roots of the lethal assault on the nation’s Capitol. Why wouldn’t Republicans want to do that?
And, as if that wasn’t sufficient pandering, Jacobs traveled to Texas on Wednesday to hobnob with Trump, the election loser who incited the insurrection against the country he had sworn to defend, who lied to the American people about the results of the election (“It was all bulls...,” Barr said) and who continues to work at undermining Americans’ faith in their democracy.
Jacobs is not the first Republican to backtrack on any hint of independence from Trump or of loyalty to the Constitution. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., set the standard on that kind of cowardice, first criticizing Trump over the insurrection then crawling back. And the House’s new No. 3 Republican, Elise Stefanik of New York’s North Country, has turned into a Trump toady. She, too, voted against creating the select committee.
But it’s sad to see Jacobs reveal himself as a man without shame, without any ethical center. His moral compass has been shattered by the corrupt requirements of Trumpian politics.
What’s especially sorrowful is that he had a chance to be useful. Had he voted this week for the select committee, perhaps he could have been named to the panel, helping the country to rally around whatever legitimate conclusions it reaches. The role of the loyal opposition is essential in a democracy. Jacobs isn’t made of that kind of stuff.
In the end, only Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois showed any Republican courage Wednesday in their votes on an essential matter of national security. On Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Cheney to the commission. Anyone who has watched her over the years knows she will not be intimidated either way.
It’s what the moment called for. Jacobs didn’t answer.
