The Editorial Board: Again, Jacobs backs the insurrectionists and panders to the ex-president behind them

Is Chris Jacobs a man utterly without conviction? Like a feather in a hurricane, he blows with the political winds, oblivious to principle.

In December, the Orchard Park Republican rightly declined to support an insane Republican lawsuit meant to steal the election from Joe Biden who, as even Donald Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, acknowledged this week, actually won.

Only weeks later, he reversed himself and voted not to certify electors for Biden, siding instead with the insurrectionists who had just overrun Capitol in an effort to intimidate Congress into doing as Trump wanted.

That people died didn’t matter to Jacobs.

In May, he surprised many by voting with just 34 other House Republicans to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection. The measure died in the Senate, where Republicans filibustered the bill. They didn’t think the attempted overthrow of the government was worth their time.

This week, Jacobs reversed himself again, this time voting against the creation of a bipartisan House committee that will be charged with doing what the proposed independent committee would have done: Digging into the roots of the lethal assault on the nation’s Capitol. Why wouldn’t Republicans want to do that?