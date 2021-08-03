The Editorial Board: AG’s report documents misconduct that Cuomo cannot overcome

Even worse was the harassment reported by a state trooper whom Cuomo wanted transferred to his protective detail, even though in 2017 she was short of the mandatory three years’ experience. She applied for the transfer and, once on the job, she told investigators, the harassment began. It included “flirtatious” and “creepy” comments, she said, and on three occasions – each contemporaneously corroborated – she said he touched her inappropriately.

Buffalo’s Howard Zemsky, then head of Empire State Development, acknowledged the risks to an aide who had attracted what Zemsky believed to be inappropriate interest from the governor, who said she was more beautiful than a particular Hollywood actress. Zemsky told the aide, Lindsey Boylan, that Cuomo had a crush on her and asked if she wanted his help warding off Cuomo’s attention, an offer she declined.

Hours after the report’s release, Cuomo denied sexually harassing current or former staff members, but the denials ask New Yorkers to believe that the 11 women who gave testimony to investigators – from aides in Albany to a state trooper to people outside of government, much of it corroborated – are either conspiring against him or that all of them misunderstood conduct he insists was innocent. Similarly, he suggests that the investigators, empowered by the Democratic attorney general, are politically motivated.