The Editorial Board: After state approves pot legalization, system for licensing, it will need scrutiny

One of the main arguments for legalizing recreational use of marijuana could fit on a bumper sticker: When you outlaw cannabis sales, only outlaws can sell cannabis.
Ending the legal prohibitions on adult-use marijuana will give pot consumers a safer market in which to buy their products, rather than turning to street vendors connected to an illegal enterprise.
New York State’s new cannabis law, expected to be approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo this week, is just a starting point on the road to legal cannabis sales to New Yorkers 21 and older.
It is likely to take a year or two to set up the licensing and taxation system for regulating the growing and sale of marijuana. It will be important for watchdogs both in and outside of government to keep a close eye on the program, ensuring that it lives up to its promises. As with bail reform, the state must be willing to adjust the law as experience reveals the need.
That starts with the bill’s stated goal of awarding half of marijuana business licenses to “individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition,” including businesses owned by minorities and women. Other states have fallen well short of similar goals in their early experiences with legalization.
The Associated Press reported that in Massachusetts, all but two of the state’s 184 marijuana business licenses had been awarded to white operators, as of 2019.
Illinois legalized cannabis sales on Jan. 1, 2020. For that year, 11 storefronts in the city of Chicago were given the OK to sell cannabis, with not a single one owned by a person of color.
Another aspect of awarding business licenses is the potential for bribery to attain them. The FBI issued a report in August 2019 warning that the bureau was seeing “a public corruption threat emerge in the expanding cannabis industry,” with public officials becoming susceptible to bribes in exchange for licenses to grow and sell the drug.
We would be shocked – shocked – if anyone were to try bribing state or local officials in New York State, but it’s another issue that bears watching.
New York will join 14 other states, plus the District of Columbia, in legalizing adult-use marijuana. In a Gallup poll released in November, 68% of U.S. adults surveyed favored legalization.
The state isn’t just giving the people what they want – it also is counting the dollars expected to flow into state coffers.
There will be a 9% state tax and a 4% local tax added to the sale of cannabis products. The money will go to a state Cannabis Revenue Fund. Costs of administering the state program will be covered first. Of the remaining revenue, 40% will go a community grants reinvestment fund, 40% to education, and 20% to drug treatment and public education.
The world’s year-plus pandemic has meant boom times for pot sales. The news site The Hill reported that Americans spent 71 percent more last year on marijuana products than they did in 2019.
Though the taxes will make the price of legal cannabis prohibitive for some, millions of dollars will eventually flow to the state, rather than into underground markets.
The bill’s penalties for driving while impaired by cannabis are similar to the ones for alcohol, which has been legal in the U.S. since Prohibition ended in 1933. Some Democrats had sought to make driving while impaired a traffic violation rather than a misdemeanor, but the final bill keeps it a misdemeanor.
Both marijuana and alcohol are potentially addictive. There’s not enough daylight between them to justify the state keeping one illegal while the other is available in grocery stores, pharmacies, sports and entertainment venues and more.
Some of the legislation will take effect immediately after it becomes law, including the right to possess and use pot and the expunging of the criminal records of people who served time for low-level drug offenses. That’s a needed corrective to years of uneven enforcement of New York’s drug laws that date from the governorship of Nelson Rockefeller.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.