The Editorial Board: After state approves pot legalization, system for licensing, it will need scrutiny

The world’s year-plus pandemic has meant boom times for pot sales. The news site The Hill reported that Americans spent 71 percent more last year on marijuana products than they did in 2019.

Though the taxes will make the price of legal cannabis prohibitive for some, millions of dollars will eventually flow to the state, rather than into underground markets.

The bill’s penalties for driving while impaired by cannabis are similar to the ones for alcohol, which has been legal in the U.S. since Prohibition ended in 1933. Some Democrats had sought to make driving while impaired a traffic violation rather than a misdemeanor, but the final bill keeps it a misdemeanor.

Both marijuana and alcohol are potentially addictive. There’s not enough daylight between them to justify the state keeping one illegal while the other is available in grocery stores, pharmacies, sports and entertainment venues and more.

Some of the legislation will take effect immediately after it becomes law, including the right to possess and use pot and the expunging of the criminal records of people who served time for low-level drug offenses. That’s a needed corrective to years of uneven enforcement of New York’s drug laws that date from the governorship of Nelson Rockefeller.

• • •

