The Editorial Board: After long battle, Delphi retirees may finally get their pensions

After 13 years of struggle, both financial and emotional, former employees of Delphi Corp. can see a glimmer of hope. These salaried retirees were victims of General Motors’ 2009 bankruptcy process.

While union-covered retirees, thanks to their ability to hold up the bankruptcy process, had the leverage to retain their benefits, salaried retirees had no such power. As a result, 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees – including about 2,000 in the Buffalo and Rochester area – saw their pensions, including health benefits, cut by as much as 70%.

These retirees, who had dedicated their working lives to an industry that seems inextricably bound to the American Dream, found themselves treated as disposable when parent company General Motors sought a quick government bail-out.

Some had to return to work, like Rick Strusienski, of Lockport, who considers himself one of the lucky ones. Other retirees faced foreclosures, catastrophic health events with no insurance coverage, the loss of college funds and more. These men and women, many now in their 70s and 80s, have witnessed 13 years of failed lawsuits and abortive legislative efforts to get their retirement funds back.

Finally, Congress has passed a bill that would restore the pensions along with lump sums to compensate for what has been lost. Entitled the Susan Muffley Act, in recognition of the late wife of retiree Dave Muffley – Susan died of pancreatic cancer during the hard years when “things fell apart” for the family – the bill has good bipartisan support with high hopes of Senate passage.

If all goes well, the bill’s passage provides long-awaited justice for these retirees, but it could hardly be called a happy ending.

Over the years, industries like Delphi – which longtime Lockportians will always remember as Harrison Radiator – were beacons of security and prosperity in small towns throughout the U.S. Delphi, which once had 44 plants in the U.S., now has four. And the wages and benefits it and companies like it once offered – enough to buy a house, raise a family and live a comfortable, but certainly not extravagant, life – are increasingly hard for American workers to find.

This bittersweet and hard-fought resolution won’t make up for the years of struggle, but it is well-deserved.

• • •

