The Editorial Board: After a three-year coma, ethics panel needs to show it is serious

You almost want to call it unethical.

In 2019, the City of Buffalo’s dormant Board of Ethics came back to life after two years during which it lacked even a quorum. Its newfound liveliness, such as it was, didn’t last long, as the board quickly went comatose again.

Earlier this month, it met again – for the first time in nearly three years. Those long delays are a sign of the seriousness – or lack of it – with which City Hall views the board’s mission.

The board, it’s fair to say, has been beset with problems that include resignations and, sadly, a death. But to go three years without meeting counts as indefensible.

Upheaval was real. The board’s former chairman, Douglas Coppola, retired in July 2021. Board member James Magavern died in May of this year while Meghan Brown resigned in August. But that doesn’t excuse the need to prioritize the work of this board, whose duties are all about ensuring public confidence in honest government.

The seven-member panel is charged with reviewing complaints of conflicts of interest against city employees, including its officials. It also examines annual financial disclosure statements they file, a form whose disclosures can reveal threats of conflict before the can occur. But until Thursday, the board hadn’t met since Feb. 25, 2020 – before the pandemic.

The problem goes beyond the simple need to appoint board members. That’s the job of Mayor Byron W. Brown, who nominated five new members this summer. Those individuals were confirmed by the Common Council in September. Still, it took until Dec. 15 for the board to meet. Its obligations are too important for anyone to take so long to appoint its members or for the members to actually meet. There is work to be done. Three months is a long time, let alone three years.

A good test of the need for the commission to meet is in the sheer length of the Code of Ethics it must enforce. Its 28 sections detail the composition of the board along with its duties and the ethical requirements of those it oversees. Together, they envision a city government and ethics panel that are committed to the elaborate and necessary task of ensuring an honest and open government.

Still, we are where we are: with a municipal ethics operation that has become calcified through years of disuse. It needs to relearn the movements that make it valuable. That begins with meeting and, as the facts require, flexing its muscles and demonstrating that it is serious about its mandate.

We don’t know that Buffalo city government is any more or less ethical than any of its peers around the state. We do know not all government employees understand the ethical requirements that attend their positions and have little doubt that the defects of human nature will tempt some to go where they shouldn’t.

An active, focused Board of Ethics can make a difference. The new board needs to show city residents that they now have that.

• • •

