The Editorial Board: After a near miss at the gate, airline industry needs better protection against intoxicated pilots

There is a lot that the world still doesn’t know about the dangerous situation that unfolded Wednesday at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where an intoxicated pilot was preparing to fly a passenger jet to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Primary among the outstanding questions is what needs to change to prevent so close a call as this?
James Clifton, 52, of Orlando, was already in the cockpit when Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police hauled him out of the plane and into custody. A Breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol level at a frightening 0.17% – more than four times the legal limit for pilots and more than double the limit for motorists. That’s roaring drunk.
Yet, Clifton entered the airport, got through the gate, walked down the jetway, stepped into the plane and entered the cockpit. Fortunately, NFTA Police said, Transportation Security Administration agents noticed that he might be impaired. In the end, it worked out.
But what if a TSA agent hadn’t noticed? Maybe other crew members would have picked up on the problem by observing – if not smelling – him, but what if they didn’t? What if Clifton was able to conceal his condition well enough that the aircraft was able to take off with him at the controls?
As more becomes known about this near miss, perhaps some of those questions will be answered, but the fact is that a highly intoxicated pilot was able to make to the cockpit. That’s a problem.
In Buffalo, police now have a legal “duty to intervene” if they see another officer using excessive force. For crew members on any plane, self-preservation might be sufficient cause to intervene when the pilot is looped, but maybe that’s not enough. Maybe there should be an affirmative requirement.
Ignition locks help prevent some drivers from turning on the ignition before a breath test declares their sobriety. Given the heighten level of risk in a plane – airborne, moving at hundreds of miles per hour, often with scores of passengers on board – perhaps some similar confirmation should be required before a pilot, or any crew member, can even board a plane.
As to Clifton, police released him to the custody of JetBlue security. Federal authorities were notified and he could face charges, the NFTA said.
In response to the incident, JetBlue sought to offer reassurance. “The safety of JetBlue’s customers and crewmembers is our first priority,” it said in a statement, citing a “very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy” and its full cooperation with law enforcement. In addition, it said, the company is conducting it own internal investigation and Clifton has been removed from his duties.
That’s all appropriate, but JetBlue should look beyond this matter and lead an industry-wide project to foreclose upon the possibility that a commercial jet could even allow a drunken pilot onto a plane.
