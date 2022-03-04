The Editorial Board: After a near miss at the gate, airline industry needs better protection against intoxicated pilots

There is a lot that the world still doesn’t know about the dangerous situation that unfolded Wednesday at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where an intoxicated pilot was preparing to fly a passenger jet to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Primary among the outstanding questions is what needs to change to prevent so close a call as this?

James Clifton, 52, of Orlando, was already in the cockpit when Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police hauled him out of the plane and into custody. A Breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol level at a frightening 0.17% – more than four times the legal limit for pilots and more than double the limit for motorists. That’s roaring drunk.

Yet, Clifton entered the airport, got through the gate, walked down the jetway, stepped into the plane and entered the cockpit. Fortunately, NFTA Police said, Transportation Security Administration agents noticed that he might be impaired. In the end, it worked out.

But what if a TSA agent hadn’t noticed? Maybe other crew members would have picked up on the problem by observing – if not smelling – him, but what if they didn’t? What if Clifton was able to conceal his condition well enough that the aircraft was able to take off with him at the controls?