It’s a promise to the community. For the past three years, the real possibility of a food co-op for East Buffalo has gathered strength. The need was there and it looked like the will and the means were finally meeting it.

African Heritage Food Co-op represents the long-held dreams of both its founder, Alexander Wright, and the countless community members who hope to use it as their primary source of fresh groceries.

That makes it all the more disturbing that the project has been put at risk by such a major misstep as failing to file nonprofit tax status forms three years in a row. That this basic procedure was allowed to fall through the cracks provides reason for grave concern about the project’s leadership. Wright, the co-op’s founder and president, as well as his board of directors – who, disconcertingly, are not listed on organization’s website or anything else that’s publicly available – owe a full explanation and credible assurances that the prospective co-op is on the right track to become reality.

Not to do so is to insult the trust of those who have contributed substantial funding and other major resources.

A building on Carlton Street was donated in 2019 by retired University at Buffalo professor Lorna Peterson; there was also a $40,000 loan that year from Preservation Buffalo Niagara’s East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund. In 2022, the co-op got $25,000 from the M&T Bank Foundation, a refrigerated truck sponsored by Independent Health and $5,000 from the Western New York Foundation.

Finally, a $3 million grant was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul last June. This is on hold until Empire State Development completes its internal review.

Wright has long been a vocal advocate for access to fresh food in underserved neighborhoods. Before the Carlton Street project, he led similar efforts on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls and on Clinton Street in Buffalo. Neither of these storefronts gained enough traction to survive for very long, however, and, in the meantime, Wright has been making fresh food deliveries to pantries, other nonprofits and individuals.

He redoubled his efforts to answer extra need after the May 14 massacre and the recent Christmas blizzard. Wright also personally delivered food and personal protection equipment during the height of the pandemic.

There is no question that the 43-year-old graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law has a good heart and a good cause.

The reality is that it takes more than that to build a successful food co-op operation from scratch. An organization that supports such ventures, National Co-op Grocers, reported in its news section recently that “South Philly Food Co-op first began organizing in April 2010 and opened its store in December 2020.” This sobering timeline is not uncommon in the world of food co-op development.

Closer to home, the Lexington Co-op Markets, now boasting two upscale locations on Elmwood and Hertel avenues, had an equally long and occasionally rocky road to success. The project started in 1971 in a shabby West Side storefront with 17 founding members. It took a few decades and plenty of challenges before the transformation so many Buffalo shoppers admire today – and the operation could have collapsed at any time along the way if not for the perseverance of management and the contributions of dedicated member-owners.

Wright has plenty of enthusiastic supporters, like Allison DeHonney, owner of another East Buffalo fresh food venture, Urban Fruits and Veggies. She asserts, “His passion for East Buffalo is huge, and his desire to educate and have people understand how important ownership is in your professional life is invaluable in our community.”

Such affirmations are inspiring and helpful, but Wright also needs to build a firm organizational structure, one that offers the full transparency necessary from a project that has received so many public dollars. Nonprofit credentials should be documented as should long-term plans and board membership. With organizations like this, there is no such thing as too much information.

If the African Heritage Food Co-op is to live up to the faith of its supporters and answer an undoubted need in its neighborhood, there is work to do.

And the results of that work should be made available – soon – to the community the co-op plans to serve.

• • •

