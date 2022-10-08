The Editorial Board: Affordable housing, new arts center are a smart combo for East Buffalo

A diverse group of community leaders – including a bishop, a priest and a city court judge – have seen the potential for an old brewery to be a catalyst for change in East Buffalo.

The group, T.O.P. Enterprises, has plans to convert the former Lion Brewery and add to it, creating 83 apartments, a museum, an art gallery, private studios, banquet space, retail units and more. Green space is also planned. This multipurpose activation of a key intersection at Jefferson Avenue and Best Street promises to be one of the most exciting developments the East Side has seen since the Northland complex. The fact that fine arts are in the mix elevates an important housing project to one that addresses another critical lack in this section of Buffalo.

The brewery is just one part of a four-structure development to be called TOP Gateway Village. The entire project encompasses 119,751 square feet of space and includes three additional new structures. The board of 13 members includes New Mt. Ararat Pastor Bishop Dwight E. Brown, Rev. James E. Giles of Buffalo Peacemakers and City Court Judge James A.W. McLeod. The board president is Paula McDonald.

Sited at the intersection of the Fruit Belt, Kingsley and Masten neighborhoods, this project injects new vibrancy into an area that’s also home to MLK Park, Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, and the Buffalo Museum of Science.

It’s also half a mile south of the Jefferson Avenue Tops, which lends even more significance and urgency to the community restoration that is needed here, as Buffalo continues to recover from the May 14 massacre.

Though affordable housing and more retail and restaurant options in themselves represent much-needed elements in this area of the city, it is heartening that community members from the neighborhoods surrounding the project also made the arts a priority.

The master plan for Gateway Village was based on surveys and discussions with community residents. The questions: What important elements were missing in their neighborhoods? What would they like to see in the proposed development?

Surprisingly – or not – a lack of fine arts amenities was high on that wish list, even higher than retail or security. Since the Langston Hughes Center for the Visual and Performing Arts closed in 2015 – after its 33 High St. building was sold in 2010 – the African American Cultural Center, Torn Space Theater and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor have been the primary providers of fine arts activity on the East Side, aside from some music clubs and various pop-up events. Meanwhile, two large art museums, numerous galleries, abundant theaters and, well, simply too many venues to even list are thriving in other parts of the city.

Gateway Village makes a strong start toward correcting that imbalance. A proposed museum in the renovated brewery would interpret the fascinating and turbulent history of the building. A new community center would focus on fine arts and nurturing creativity. Another new structure would include health and wellness facilities.

Of course, affordable housing is at the core of the 3.5-acre project, with seven studio, 67 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom units. But housing alone does not create a real community. In highlighting the arts and revitalizing an 1871 brewery building, TOP Gateway Village builds on Buffalo’s historic and continuing strengths. Its construction will bring jobs and its commercial elements will help keep jobs in place. Its art focus will provide creative outlets in an area that needs more.

Too often, this page needs to point out missed opportunities and regret mistakes that can’t be rectified. It’s refreshing to be able to send plaudits instead.

• • •

