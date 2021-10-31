The Editorial Board: Affordable apartments, new grocer deliver more than the sum of their parts

Think of it as proof of the aphorism that real estate is about location, location, location. Two recent projects – the Braymiller Market in downtown Buffalo and the adjoining affordable housing project at 201 Ellicott St. are as salt is to pepper: sympatico.
The grocery will serve a broad population but, together, the store and seven-story apartment building will benefit those often viewed as being left behind. And both were built on a single vacant parking lot, putting poorly used real estate to valuable use.
Each took some time to come to fruition and each drew some opposition. But, together, they are reshaping a valuable, but previously squandered downtown corner.
Pre-leasing through Belmont Housing has not yet begun, but tenants are expected to begin moving into the complex as early as December. They will pay below-market rents for apartments next to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority bus terminal. The units will be indistinguishable from higher market-rate projects, providing pride of place and hope of economic and social mobility owing to the close proximity of educational resources and ready transportation.
And across a small alley and parking lot from the apartment building – at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets is the new Braymiller Market, which, as owner Stuart Green said, serves “some very wealthy people” but also “some people who don’t have much at all …”
The entire project has evolved since the mayor decided six years ago to redevelop the vacant parking lot on Ellicott Street. Initial proposals called for a high-rise building with apartments, offices and retail space. The scope of the project changed to better fit the needs of a still-struggling population and the desire by city officials for a project that could accommodate a wider range of income levels, beyond market-rate prices.
Flash forward to the recent unveiling of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s $76 million project, featuring a seven-story building with 201 affordable apartments. The 220,000-square-foot complex sits on a 2.54-acre site, bound by Ellicott, Oak, Clinton and Eagle streets. It offers 26 parking spaces.
Ciminelli was named designated developer in February 2016, a year after Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced that the city would seek to redevelop the property, specifically to include an urban grocery, structured parking and residential space.
It took years to achieve, but the result is a project whose evolution offers benefits that reach beyond the individual strengths of each project. At its core, city officials wanted the urban grocery, or fresh food market, a goal set years ago when the city adopted its “Queen City Hub” development plan.
The fresh food market, connecting to the nearby East Side, was a must. With Braymiller, the city landed a smaller project than it originally envisioned, but one that serves its mission well. For example, the grocer offers both retail and wholesale experience. That can serve not only residents' food needs, but support the growth of the city’s restaurant market. It mainly sources its food from local providers and is a “zero-waste” facility, designed to minimize contributions to the landfill through composting and recycling. It will provide a minimum of 70 jobs. All in all, that’s a big win for Buffalo.
The evolution of the apartment complex also followed a zigzag line. The project began as a luxury condominium with office space and a parking ramp. It morphed – about perfectly – into a vision of affordable housing whose residents, sometimes without cars, would have easy access to mass transit and a grocery that filled a downtown void.
Buffalo is getting used to seeing completed projects. It’s a change from the past and one that shows difficult projects can also be doable ones that enrich a still-reviving city.
