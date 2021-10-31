The Editorial Board: Affordable apartments, new grocer deliver more than the sum of their parts

The entire project has evolved since the mayor decided six years ago to redevelop the vacant parking lot on Ellicott Street. Initial proposals called for a high-rise building with apartments, offices and retail space. The scope of the project changed to better fit the needs of a still-struggling population and the desire by city officials for a project that could accommodate a wider range of income levels, beyond market-rate prices.

Flash forward to the recent unveiling of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s $76 million project, featuring a seven-story building with 201 affordable apartments. The 220,000-square-foot complex sits on a 2.54-acre site, bound by Ellicott, Oak, Clinton and Eagle streets. It offers 26 parking spaces.

Ciminelli was named designated developer in February 2016, a year after Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced that the city would seek to redevelop the property, specifically to include an urban grocery, structured parking and residential space.

It took years to achieve, but the result is a project whose evolution offers benefits that reach beyond the individual strengths of each project. At its core, city officials wanted the urban grocery, or fresh food market, a goal set years ago when the city adopted its “Queen City Hub” development plan.