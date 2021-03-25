The Editorial Board: ACV's initial public offering affirms its vision and augurs well for Buffalo

The goal of an entrepreneurial development program such as Buffalo’s 43North business competition is that among its winners, diamonds will appear. As Wednesday’s action on the Nasdaq exchange showed, ACV Auctions is shining brightly. Its successful debut as a public company augurs well for its future and raises hopes for Buffalo as an economic incubator.
It was in 2015 that the startup company won the 43North competition, itself a successful component of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development program. Since then, the business, which allows car dealers to buy and sell used vehicles online, has blossomed. It operates in 125 U.S. markets and employs a staff of 1,600, 400 of whom are based in Buffalo.
On Wednesday, that success hit a new level, with ACV’s initial public offering closing at $31.25 per share – 73% higher than the minimum $18 forecast earlier this month. Demand was so strong that it sold almost 2.5 million more shares than expected, raising its market value to more than $4.8 billion and boosting its take to about $430 million. That money will power further expansion, including in international markets such as Canada.
The day underscored the strength of ACV’s business model and of the potential of the 43North competition. It also affirmed the vision of Howard Zemsky. As head of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, the Buffalo builder pushed for a program to develop and support entrepreneurs in this part of the state.
For both the company and for Buffalo, the challenge now is to leverage Wednesday’s success into additional growth. The opportunity is there, said David Colligan, a leader of Buffalo Angels, a group that invests in startups. “These IPOs create virtuous cycles,” he told News reporter David Robinson. Investors who have already made a profit on the offering can recycle that money, creating and supporting new opportunities. That will happen, Colligan said.
That hasn’t been the experience in Buffalo which, over the course of decades, became more familiar with losses than with gains. The success of ACV and 43North will help to change that outdated perception. For those who understand, Buffalo will now rate as a place not to avoid, but to jump in.
