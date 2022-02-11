The Editorial Board: Activists bringing convoys to WNY can’t be allowed to blockade our bridges

Organizers of protests planned for today and Sunday near the Peace Bridge promise it will be peaceful. The danger is that agitators from out of town, inspired by the trucker convoys in Canada, will get carried away and attempt to shut down our international bridge crossings.
Local law enforcement needs to be on alert and ready to preserve order. Western New York and Canada have many connections that can’t be allowed to rupture. The truckers’ blockading of other crossings between our two countries has already harmed automakers, an industry that is a significant source of jobs in Western New York.
Canadian and provincial officials have been criticized for being too tolerant of the protests that have paralyzed the streets of Ottawa for about two weeks. Perpetrators of illegal activities must be held accountable. The theory of civil disobedience is that its practitioners know they will be arrested if they break the law; the same should apply to truckers and those supporting unlawful blockades.
The trucker protests in Ottawa have fed off support from conservatives in the United States and other right-wing groups who campaign against vaccine and mask mandates. Former President Donald Trump, in a statement last week, called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “far left lunatic,” whose “insane covid mandates” are destroying Canada. Protesters in Ottawa have been seen carrying Confederate battle flags, swastikas and QAnon banners.
One convoy headed to Buffalo this weekend is from New York City, another from Nashville. One of the Nashville organizers, Penny Fay, told The News this week that her group plans “a peaceful protest by a bunch of mama bears and papa bears. … If other groups show, we want a peaceful demonstration and no problems.”
We saw during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that a mob mentality can infect even well-meaning demonstrators. The gatherings at Pat Sole Park (one after a procession through downtown Buffalo) may turn out to be small in scale and look more like a stopover of tourists on their way to Niagara Falls than a march on Washington. However, the events of recent weeks in Ottawa show that law enforcement here needs to stay alert.
When protesters on Thursday shut down the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ont., the disruption was felt here, as trucks diverted from the Michigan bridge came to use the Peace Bridge, causing a backup to downtown Buffalo. The more serious effects will be a chain reaction from blows to the auto industry.
General Motors, Ford, Honda and Toyota have already cut back production at several factories in Michigan and Ontario, due to the blockades. Ford’s factory and assembly plant in Oakville, Ont., are running at reduced capacity. An industry already coping with supply chain turmoil during the worldwide pandemic now must absorb further shocks thanks to the truckers and those funding them.
Apart from the large automakers, small auto parts suppliers and independent truckers will suffer collateral damage as the protests continue. And GM’s large presence in Western New York means livelihoods are at stake here.
Protest groups are organizing similar convoys and marches in the U.S. We don’t agree with their view that vaccine mandates have taken away our freedoms as Americans. We are fond of the “life” part in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. At the same time, one of the freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution is the right to dissent. That can be done without violating laws and infringing on others.
• • •
