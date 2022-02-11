The Editorial Board: Activists bringing convoys to WNY can’t be allowed to blockade our bridges

One convoy headed to Buffalo this weekend is from New York City, another from Nashville. One of the Nashville organizers, Penny Fay, told The News this week that her group plans “a peaceful protest by a bunch of mama bears and papa bears. … If other groups show, we want a peaceful demonstration and no problems.”

We saw during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that a mob mentality can infect even well-meaning demonstrators. The gatherings at Pat Sole Park (one after a procession through downtown Buffalo) may turn out to be small in scale and look more like a stopover of tourists on their way to Niagara Falls than a march on Washington. However, the events of recent weeks in Ottawa show that law enforcement here needs to stay alert.

When protesters on Thursday shut down the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ont., the disruption was felt here, as trucks diverted from the Michigan bridge came to use the Peace Bridge, causing a backup to downtown Buffalo. The more serious effects will be a chain reaction from blows to the auto industry.