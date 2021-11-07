The Editorial Board: Action against 'ghost guns' is essential as untraceable weapons turn up more frequently

It’s a fact of life in a free country: As technologies change and governments remain slow to react, nefarious forces exploit the gap to profit from a threat to civil society. It’s happening today, in Buffalo and around the country, with the threat posed by “ghost guns.”

These firearms are a cunning evasion of laws that require firearms to be identifiable. Unscrupulous individuals can fashion untraceable, or ghost, weapons by starting with unfinished frames or receivers – parts that lack serial numbers and, under federal law, are not considered to be firearms. Police investigations of gun-related crimes are significantly more difficult without those identifiers.

It’s no surprise that Buffalo Police say the ghost guns they find are usually possessed by people involved in group violence or gang violence. City police have confiscated more than 50 such guns this year, compared to an average of just five a year from 2018 through 2020.

The National Rifle Association thinks they’re fine.

State and federal governments are trying to catch up, but this cat is well out of the bag. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed two laws aimed a combatting the problem. One will make it illegal to possess those unfinished frames or receivers. It goes into effect in four months.