The Editorial Board: Action against 'ghost guns' is essential as untraceable weapons turn up more frequently

It’s a fact of life in a free country: As technologies change and governments remain slow to react, nefarious forces exploit the gap to profit from a threat to civil society. It’s happening today, in Buffalo and around the country, with the threat posed by “ghost guns.”
These firearms are a cunning evasion of laws that require firearms to be identifiable. Unscrupulous individuals can fashion untraceable, or ghost, weapons by starting with unfinished frames or receivers – parts that lack serial numbers and, under federal law, are not considered to be firearms. Police investigations of gun-related crimes are significantly more difficult without those identifiers.
It’s no surprise that Buffalo Police say the ghost guns they find are usually possessed by people involved in group violence or gang violence. City police have confiscated more than 50 such guns this year, compared to an average of just five a year from 2018 through 2020.
The National Rifle Association thinks they’re fine.
State and federal governments are trying to catch up, but this cat is well out of the bag. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed two laws aimed a combatting the problem. One will make it illegal to possess those unfinished frames or receivers. It goes into effect in four months.
The other makes it a crime to sell ghost guns and for anyone other than gun dealers or gunsmiths to possess one of the main components needed to assemble a firearm. It also requires gunsmiths and dealers to register ghost guns in their possession. That law takes effect in six months.
In Washington, meanwhile, the Biden administration has announced regulations that would require retailers to run background checks before selling kits and forcing manufacturers to include a serial number on a firearm’s frame or receiver. The proposed rule also updates the definitions of firearms and their components.
The NRA is predictably aghast that a president would dare try to keep Americans safe from firearms that are specifically meant to evade the laws. It falsely declared in a tweet that President Biden was “dismantling the 2nd Amendment.” It said it was ready to fight.
Sadly, it won’t have to fight Congress. With so many of its Republican members living comfortably in the NRA’s deep pockets, there’s virtually no chance of any new federal legislation.
That’s why Washington’s response to national firearms insanity is limited to executive actions. And it’s why Albany’s action on this dangerous evasion is so important.
It’s not the perfect answer, but it’s bound to be useful.
• • •
