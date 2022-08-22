The Editorial Board: Acting quickly to expunge low-level pot convictions is the right thing to do

It’s been a long time coming and even though it has arrived, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn is right to hurry it along a little more. With the state’s decision to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, reducing or expunging convictions related to pot smoking is both principled and necessary.

Flynn understands that. He announced last week that his office is launching an expedited process that could accomplish those goals in a month. New York’s own timeline was to automatically act on the 107,000 low-level convictions by March 31, 2023, but the process has been slow, he said, and may not meet the deadline. In the meantime, people are suffering real-world consequences.

“Individuals who have a marijuana conviction want to join the military now,” Flynn said. “They don’t want to wait for two years. Individuals need a student loan now, not two years from now. Individuals want to get a job now.”

Yes, it’s true that those people broke the law and, for that, there are penalties. But most people at this point understand it’s time to acknowledge that those penalties were often overly harsh and, with legalization here, holding onto them amounts to injustice.

The worst time may have been during the reign of the Rockefeller Drug Laws, enacted with fears of widespread drug use and the crime associated with it. That led Albany to conflate all illegal drugs into a single, overarching threat. The result was a law that defined the word “draconian.”

For example, the 1973 law didn’t distinguish dealers from users and gave no quarter to those suffering addiction. It treated heroin and marijuana as equally dangerous. The penalty for possessing 4 ounces of heroin, morphine, opium, cocaine or marijuana was a minimum of 15 years to life in prison. The same penalty applied to selling 2 ounces of the same substances. And Black residents were far more likely to be charged than white people.

We’ve learned a lot since then. Drug courts acknowledge that addiction is a sickness, not a crime. The law differentiates between an addicted user and someone who commits crimes to feed the addiction. And we know that, wisely or not, millions of Americans use marijuana without tearing at the fabric of society. In that, it’s not radically different from alcohol.

It’s good, then, to see that Flynn is moving quickly to streamline the process for reducing marijuana-related felonies to misdemeanors. Some lower-level crimes have already been expunged, meaning they are sealed. Some that have been expunged can also be destroyed.

Issues remain on legalizing pot. Primary among them is the lack of roadside tests akin to Breathalyzers. But this is the right decision. Flynn should move ahead quickly.

