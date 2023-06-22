News Editorial Board

How much longer should adults wait before acting decisively against bullying, especially in schools? Do we need more tragedies?

And by adults, we mean not just parents, teachers, principals and school boards, but state legislators, as well. They need to insist on a higher standard of response by responsible adults, including educators. And, as Attorney General Letitia James has recommended in another context, they should push for action by social media platforms, as well.

With the heartbreaking suicide last month of Dariel Rivera Reyes, a 12-year-old Buffalo school student, it’s evident that state laws against bullying, while significant, are nonetheless insufficient. If bullying was harmful before – it was – social media and the bad public behavior of too many adults have pushed it into crisis territory.

For four months, Dariel was relentlessly bullied by a fellow sixth-grader at Martin Luther King Jr. School 48. The harassment occurred at school, in online chat groups and even at the boy’s home, where bicycles were stolen. The child was threatened, taunted and physically hurt. The bully and his friends tried to bait him into fights while recording the exchanges to post online.

And the Buffalo City School District did almost nothing.

Some teachers at least filed reports on some of the incidents, which they corroborated for The News, but the bullying was allowed to continue. Finally, on May 17, Dariel had all he could take. His grandparents, who were raising him and had sought help from the district, found him unresponsive in the bathroom. He was pronounced dead in a hospital emergency room.

Other students were also bullied by the student in question, who is not being identified by The News because of his age. They, too, are victims and, important to note, so is the bully. He plainly required the intervention of adults, but with the evident lack of a compelling response, he will carry this tragedy with him the rest of his life. How that manifests itself could produce even more pain.

For generations, adults have given short shrift to the trauma of bullying, which, in the age of the internet, has become exponentially more damaging. The evidence, which includes deteriorating mental health among young people, is incontrovertible. And, yet, despite existing state laws, it often goes unchallenged. Albany must turn up the pressure.

In James’ response to last year’s racist murders at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, she recommended changing federal laws so that social media platforms were shielded from liability only if they take “reasonable” action to reign in “unlawful violent criminal content.” Those same platforms, along with school officials, should be held to similar expectations on bullying. That includes leaders in higher education, where bullying often takes the form of hazing.

While bullying, like crime, can never be eliminated, it is essential to demand a higher level of response, based on the severity of incidents, including whether they are chronic. Failure to act must carry a penalty. It’s not too high a standard when the health and safety of children are at risk.

It’s too late for Dariel Reyes, but we know there will be others. We should act now in an effort to limit their numbers.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.