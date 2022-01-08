The Editorial Board: Abuses of MWBE program demand punishment and stronger protections

Erie County prosecutors and state agencies have so far declined to penalize the companies they said manipulated the system. Indeed, state agencies kept their findings hidden from the public, and were only recently revealed as a result of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s transparency initiative. It should also be noted, as Specht later wrote, that the Empire State Development Corp., the state economic development agency that oversees the MWBE certification program, declined to provide The News with a list of companies that paid damages for violations. The News filed a Freedom of Information Law request for that information.

The amount of stated work provided by these MWBEs gave a false impression that companies met or exceeded New York State’s goal of involvement in roughly 30% of publicly funded construction contracts. Instead, the minority- and woman-owned businesses complicit in this deception received compensation by doing nothing more than filling out one false document. And for that, said retired FBI agent Timothy B. Crino, “these companies can make thousands of dollars. It’s easy money.” It’s a widespread problem around the state, including Western New York, Crino said.