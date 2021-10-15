The Editorial Board: About this election – Voting early, by absentee ballot or by writing in a name

WRITE-IN VOTING: In any contested race, the public has the ability to write in a candidate not listed on the ballot. A few such candidates are seeking write-in votes, but none as prominent as the race for Buffalo mayor.

In the case of that highly contested, closely watched election, voters wanting to “Write Down Byron Brown” must do so on the bottom right half of the ballot. Brown voters must write the name of the candidate in the proper column. A name written in the wrong column – for State Supreme Court judge, for example – will be counted as a vote for that office, not the mayor.

The name has to be identifiable to a candidate. Perfect spelling is not required, nor does the name have to match the candidate’s registration file. But it has to be a name recognizable in the community as being attributed to that candidate.

Elections officials are asking candidates engaged in write-in campaigns to let them know. Mohr is certain that there will be plenty of “Bryan” Browns. Using just the last name is OK. The courts take the same position as the Board of Elections: If they can match the name to a candidate who is actively seeking that position, they will count it for that candidate. Try staying within the voting square, although the vote will still count.