It shouldn’t have been so shocking.

After, all, we already knew that the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo here had sacrificed children to the sexual abuse of clerics. So how shocking should it be that the diocese also appears to have impeded a murder investigation?

And if Buffalonians didn’t already know that its police department was giving a pass to priests who preyed on children, they had plenty of evidence. How else would the church have been able to conceal its infamy for so long?

Together, those impulses describe a tragically misplaced sense of loyalty, one that values silence over honesty and self-interest over their own declared missions. For the diocese, that misplaced loyalty continued at least until only a few years ago. For the Buffalo Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, it’s an ongoing problem, known to the public as the Blue Wall of Silence.

It’s all but impossible today to know who killed Monsignor Francis O’Connor in 1966. The unsolved murder is one of Buffalo’s most painful and most notorious, but based on the exhaustive new reporting of Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck, it seems likely that then-Bishop James A. McNulty used his considerable clout to smother what had been an intense and productive investigation.

The two reporters and an editor pored over old police files that were made available to them early last year. Even though some documents and physical evidence were suspiciously missing, they pieced together a story of a shocking murder, a full-on police investigation and a sudden, unexplained halt that rankled officers and, to this day, has kept O’Connor’s relatives in the dark.

Why? Two possibilities suggest themselves. One is that the investigation was zeroing in on another local priest – Monsignor Franklin M. Kelliher, now deceased – and that McNulty thought it was better to let a killer go free than to risk the church’s reputation in a scandal whose proportions we can only imagine.

Another, at least as likely, is that the investigation would not only have confirmed the presence of gay priests within the diocese – that, too would have been scandalous in the 1960s – but also that the bishop had a secret program for hiding clerics who abused children, one that a compliant police department was only too willing to accommodate.

Under either possibility, church leaders would have had to conclude that the risk to the church outweighed any other consideration, even the innocence of children. In neither is there a flicker of faith, hope or love. Nor is there any sense that police took seriously their promise to protect and serve.

Maybe that’s not what happened. Other explanations might be possible, if less likely, but most of the main players are long dead. There seems much we can never know.

But what we do know – what is incontrovertible – is that, even in the not-so-distant past, the church was eager to look the other way at beastly criminality in its midst, no matter who it injured or how grievously.

The church, like other large and influential organizations, is still powerful. Only in recent years has it acknowledged the abuses committed on children and, even then, not until after its secret had been exposed. But, as the stories observed, Buffalo’s bishop was even more powerful in 1966, a time when nearly three times as many city residents were Catholic and when Americans were more likely to defer to the presumed majesty of high office.

The same goes for police, whose professionalism and good intentions Americans were more likely to take for granted. And there was crossover: Many business, government and law enforcement leaders were also Catholic, subject to the influence of the bishop.

“These men were all on the same team, so to speak,” said attorney Michael P. McKeating, a former Catholic deacon, former Erie County budget director and former investigative reporter for The Buffalo Evening News. “Would they shut down a murder case if it could embarrass the church? The bishop would not even have to ask them to do that. He would only have to tell them, ‘Houston, we have a problem,’ and they would know what to do,” he said.

And it seems they did.

The question is what to do next. Many other cold cases remain on the books here, some with witnesses and suspects who could still be alive. Those crimes – homicides, in particular – are also important.

But this was one of the most shocking crimes in Buffalo’s history. It shouldn’t be impossible to shake the trees – at least to ask people who may have information to come forward. Make a point of it.

It’s not just the murder, either. It’s still worth trying to understand how a high-profile murder investigation could be so abruptly discarded and how documents and physical evidence – including fingerprints, fingernail scrapings, blood samples and bloodstained upholstery – came to be missing. Might today’s DNA technology have provided new avenues of investigation?

District Attorney John Flynn says the case remains open but seems uninterested in giving it new attention. Given any DA’s connections to his county’s largest police department, perhaps that’s too much to hope for in a case that’s almost 60 years old.

But Buffalo residents and area Catholics have a right to know what was done – and wasn’t done – in their names. There’s no statute of limitations on murders. Nor should there be on how a murder was swept under the rug.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.