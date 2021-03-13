The Editorial Board: A year on, an underperforming nation has urgent pandemic lessons to learn

It’s been a year now – 12 months of worrying and distancing and masking and sometimes watching as loved ones are taken sick, maybe dying.
For others, it’s been a year of denying in the face of all evidence that Americans needed to look out for each other – to understand that the patriotic thing to do was protect the country from the heartache and expense of a deadly virus that had infiltrated virtually every street in every county in every state.
As a nation, we haven’t performed well and we should assume now that another pandemic is a certainty, sooner or later. The country needs to learn hard lessons about the necessity of a central authority, guided by science.
Still, millions Americans met the moment – some of them heroically – as the nation confronted a threat not seen in a century. They adapted, wearing masks without being badgered, maintaining respectful social distances and making the best they could of a stressful time. As a nation, though, it wasn’t enough.
The United States lost more people in one year of Covid-19 than it did in the four years we fought World War II. With an estimated death rate of 1,600 people per 1 million population, this advanced, purportedly ingenious nation had by far the highest death rate among countries with populations greater than 100 million. Only Mexico came close. And people are still dying.
It didn’t have to be that bad. Seattle, the first American city hit by Covid-19, rallied to the need. Today, it has posted the lowest death rate of the country’s 20 largest metropolitan regions. Had the nation followed its example, 300,000 more Americans might still be alive.
New York also ranks high on the list of state mortality. With a rate of 248 deaths per 100,000 people, it was ahead of only New Jersey. But this state deserves an asterisk. Densely populated New York City, by far the nation’s largest urban center, was a global breeding ground of the virus, which took hold before officials knew it was there and before epidemiologists understood how the novel coronavirus behaves. The same goes for New Jersey, the country’s most densely populated state, with much of its citizenry concentrated only a few miles from Manhattan.
By contrast, lower population states that should have done better posted shockingly high mortality rates: Mississippi; Arizona, South Dakota, Louisiana and Alabama weren’t far behind New York. In those figures are the shame of the nation: Led by former President Donald Trump, who bragged about downplaying the threat of the virus, many states politicized the pandemic, including the need to wear masks and to require social distancing. With more common sense and simple human decency, we could have done better. Fewer Americans should have died.
In New York, Erie County has recorded 18 deaths per 10,000 residents – the 16th highest rate occurred in the state’s eighth largest county. Other Western New York counties – all less densely populated – posted lower mortality rates. Niagara County reported the state’s 26th highest rate, at 15 deaths per 10,000 residents.
How much better could Western New York have done? It’s impossible to know, given the influences of political resistance, severe economic stresses and the imperfections of human nature. But, like virtually every other place around the country, we saw maskless people, risky holiday gatherings, illegal crowds in bars. The cost was high.
There were other stumbles here, too. Though he generally did well, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz had to be pushed to provide essential information on the location of virus hotspots. In Albany, the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo marred an otherwise admirable performance by purposely obscuring the number of Covid-19 deaths among nursing home residents.
We also saw Washington, in the fever of a bitter presidential campaign, do too little to offset the pandemic’s tremendous – and ongoing – economic costs. By the time its first stimulus bill was expiring, the Democratic House had already passed a robust follow-up measure. But the Senate, then in Republican control, balked. It did nothing until after the election – and then did too little. Even Trump wanted Congress to do more. It didn’t, not until Democrats eked out control of the government.
With that, and the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that President Biden signed last week, Washington belatedly met the moment. If the measure is too generous – and in some ways, it is – that’s better than repeating the mistake of the Great Recession, when political and fiscal timidity extended the contraction’s pain by years. Whatever else their defects may be, Democrats learned that lesson.
It could have been worse, to be sure, but the bottom line is that our performance in confronting this crisis was disgraceful. Indifference doesn’t defeat pandemics any more than it wins wars. The one bright spot was the lightning-fast development of cutting-edge vaccines.
And those vaccines provide real reason for hope, though it must be tempered by the unfolding influence of new strains of the virus. For the foreseeable future, prudence remains the watchword.
Going forward, the country needs to better prepare for the next pandemic. Prominent among the lessons should be a recognition that a patchwork of state responses is no more effective in taming a pandemic than was the woeful system that allowed acid rain from the west to poison New York’s lakes and rivers. State lines mean no more to a virus than they do to pollution. Someone needs to be in charge.
• • •
