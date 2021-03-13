The Editorial Board: A year on, an underperforming nation has urgent pandemic lessons to learn

With that, and the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that President Biden signed last week, Washington belatedly met the moment. If the measure is too generous – and in some ways, it is – that’s better than repeating the mistake of the Great Recession, when political and fiscal timidity extended the contraction’s pain by years. Whatever else their defects may be, Democrats learned that lesson.

It could have been worse, to be sure, but the bottom line is that our performance in confronting this crisis was disgraceful. Indifference doesn’t defeat pandemics any more than it wins wars. The one bright spot was the lightning-fast development of cutting-edge vaccines.

And those vaccines provide real reason for hope, though it must be tempered by the unfolding influence of new strains of the virus. For the foreseeable future, prudence remains the watchword.

Going forward, the country needs to better prepare for the next pandemic. Prominent among the lessons should be a recognition that a patchwork of state responses is no more effective in taming a pandemic than was the woeful system that allowed acid rain from the west to poison New York’s lakes and rivers. State lines mean no more to a virus than they do to pollution. Someone needs to be in charge.

• • •

