The Editorial Board: A wrap for speed zone cameras; Doyle gets her due; a soapy behemoth

The shutdown of the last of Buffalo’s school speed zone cameras marks the end of a saga that might someday be a case study taught in government classes. The moral of the story: You can fight City Hall, at least sometimes.
University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt posted a video to his Facebook page Thursday, protesting the fact that the only camera that remained in use was one on Bailey Avenue in the University district. Wyatt felt he was being singled out for his vocal opposition to the program.
Wyatt’s video had been viewed more than 1,300 times as of Friday afternoon.
The mayor, who had defended the controversial program before giving in to the Council’s efforts to dismantle it, said that Wyatt’s “passionate plea” convinced him to turn off the camera on Bailey.
The Council approved the speed camera contract in 2019, but complaints from the public poured in to Council members’ offices, and the lawmakers passed a resolution to discontinue the program.
Note to Council members: If you want to really get the mayor’s attention, just pivot to video.
…
It’s fitting that the historian, writer and community activist Eva Doyle will have the auditorium of the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library named after her. Doyle is a wordsmith who has immersed herself in African American history, reading that informs the many lectures she gives.
“The library, she has said, is her second home, so it all makes sense that we’re doing it there,” Joy Testa Cinquino, assistant deputy director of development and communications for the library, told The News.
…
“Everything is copy,” the novelist and screenwriter Nora Ephron used to say. Ephron died in 2012, but if she were around today she might say that everything is Instagrammable. That explains the appeal of the world’s largest bottle of soap, which will be on display at Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
The bottle, made by a company called Soapbox, stands 21 feet high and weighs 2,500 pounds.
The public is invited to take photos with the mighty dispenser of cleanliness. Visitors may also help build hygiene kits that will be donated to children in foster care.
Move over Shark Girl, there’s a new Instagram idol coming to town.