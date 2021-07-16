The Editorial Board: A wrap for speed zone cameras; Doyle gets her due; a soapy behemoth

The shutdown of the last of Buffalo’s school speed zone cameras marks the end of a saga that might someday be a case study taught in government classes. The moral of the story: You can fight City Hall, at least sometimes.

University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt posted a video to his Facebook page Thursday, protesting the fact that the only camera that remained in use was one on Bailey Avenue in the University district. Wyatt felt he was being singled out for his vocal opposition to the program.

Wyatt’s video had been viewed more than 1,300 times as of Friday afternoon.

The mayor, who had defended the controversial program before giving in to the Council’s efforts to dismantle it, said that Wyatt’s “passionate plea” convinced him to turn off the camera on Bailey.

The Council approved the speed camera contract in 2019, but complaints from the public poured in to Council members’ offices, and the lawmakers passed a resolution to discontinue the program.

Note to Council members: If you want to really get the mayor’s attention, just pivot to video.

…