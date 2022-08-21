The Editorial Board: A wish list for enhancements at the already-attractive Canalside

Can Canalside be better? Easy answer: yes. Earthly perfection is rare, if it exists at all. And in Buffalo, there’s always room for improvement. This is an especially good time for upgrades, with ample state and federal funding yet to be spent. It won’t always be that way.

The city of Buffalo and Buffalo Urban Development Corp. have issued a request-for-proposals for potential streetscape and “public realm improvements” that would strengthen Canalside’s connections to surrounding neighborhoods and beyond.

Connectivity is a major issue. Many people – especially first-timers – still find getting to Canalside a bit confusing. And equally as many would like to easily go to other parts of the waterfront beyond Canalside.

Beyond connectivity, there’s more that could be improved, and – given a perfect world, with any potential obstacles magically cleared away – we do have a wish list for Buffalo’s burgeoning waterfront destination. But before we get to that, the ability to simply get around the waterfront is key.

It should be easy for walkers, bikers and drivers to travel from downtown Buffalo to Canalside, and then either to the Outer Harbor, or, if they wish, to South Buffalo destinations like Riverfest Park, Silo City and RiverWorks. Currently, that’s not easy, and, in the case of the Outer Harbor, barely possible.

Admittedly, this is an unfair time to complain about connectivity, with construction underway on almost all sides of Canalside. Even the walkway that once led to the DL&W is now closed, with the NFTA building a new Metro station. To the north, Sinatra & Co. is developing the South Aud site, with fencing right up to the Explore & More entrance.

Ideally, however, when the work is done, there would be a way for pedestrians and bikers to travel south along the Buffalo River without having to take city streets. In addition, the proposed Riverline is planned to run from the Buffalo River at Tesla to Moore Street, just a few blocks short of Canalside. Ideally, it would extend to the DL&W, thus connecting to Canalside. At the least, the possibilities of such extension should be explored.

Secondly, as has been noted ever since Canalside opened in 2008, there must be access to the Outer Harbor. The Queen City Bike Ferry, which opened in 2015, can carry passengers as well as bikes. But pedestrian access via bridge or trail – whatever works – is desperately needed.

Third, pedestrians coming to the waterfront from the Shark Girl/Explore & More site need a better way to cross Marine Drive.

Now for our aspirational wish list.

First, it must be stressed: Canalside is pretty great as it is. It really has something for everybody, including spacious lawns with comfortable seating; kayak, paddleboard and waterbike rentals; ice skating, roller skating or paddleboating, depending on season; a historic carousel; the Longshed boat-building facility; and a children’s museum with outdoor activities. There are also exercise classes, concessions, plantings, bridges and boardwalks.

This is a strong foundation from which to launch more amenities, adding life and variety, including:

• More entertainment: While a lone busker can be seen strumming a guitar on occasion, a regular music series should return. It doesn’t need to be as ambitious as the concert series that moved to the Outer Harbor, but a casual lunch time or afternoon concert with local musicians could fit in very well here.

• More food choices: Whether it takes the form of regular food truck visits or more permanent refreshment stands, there need to be different options. Though perfectly fine, the current offerings at the single eatery are basic. Buffalonians have adventurous palates and it would be good to see barbecue, sushi, wraps or bowls, to name just a few possibilities.

• More public art: Shark Girl needs company. In the past, there have been major public art installations here; they should resume.

• More retail: The regular Buffalo Saturday Artisan Market on Saturdays ended in 2018; now such markets are only offered monthly, four times a year. Maybe ad hoc pop-up opportunities could be extended to local vendors, who would then advertise to their followings. Retail is tough, but pop-ups take away much of the overhead.

• More use of the space: The Canalside lawns are pretty, but are generally underused. They need to be infused with layers of activity, at least during summer. Maybe some of the lawn space could be transformed into specific recreation, such as pickleball or bocce. It’s a thought.

In the meantime, in spite of the construction, Canalside is still very much open for business. Don’t let this beautiful Buffalo summer slip away without a visit. Maybe you’ll come with a list of your own. For those who do have ideas, letters can, as always, be sent here to the News, or comments can be made directly at buffalowaterfront.com/contact.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.