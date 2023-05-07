It’s a tough contest to handicap. Of all the waterways in Western New York that have been polluted and nearly destroyed by industrial activity and development – both commercial and residential – which has suffered the most?

The Buffalo River and Scajaquada Creek are both strong contenders for this tragic distinction, but there has been significant, encouraging progress with the Buffalo River, which is finally coming back to life and is now a prime destination for recreational boating.

The Scajaquada has been a tougher battle. But now there is stronger hope for its recovery, thanks to $900,000 in federal funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, secured by U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, along with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, which will be using these funds to start a comprehensive cleanup of Scajaquada Creek, has its work cut out. Given its success with the Buffalo River, though, if any organization can take on such a Herculean task, this one can.

The remediation of Scajaquada is key to restoring healthy habitat and reducing pollution that harms humans as well as wildlife throughout Western New York, from Lancaster to Black Rock.

A waterway with lost connections

Scajaquada has many problems that the Buffalo River has been spared, including the fact that about half of the creek has been deliberately buried underground, due to sanitation and flooding concerns.

The underground parts of the 13-mile tributary run beneath the Walden Galleria; a section of Buffalo’s East Side, where it is also known as the “Scajaquada drain;” and then parts of Delaware Avenue and its namesake expressway. The fact that so much of this waterway is invisible to Buffalonians makes it easier to ignore as a pollution problem. It’s not until its reappearance in Forest Lawn or around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park that walkers and bikers notice the creek’s unhealthy appearance and smell. That’s not surprising; the waterway has been buried, mangled by development and polluted with periodic sewer overflows along its entire length.

Continuing sewage pollution

Though most people only notice the high-profile sections of the creek within Buffalo, the city’s eastern suburbs is where significant damage has happened. During periods of heavy rain or quick snow melt, excessive water from the storm sewers in Cheektowaga overwhelms the sewage disposal pipes along the creek. When these systems can’t handle the extra flow, untreated sewage, chemicals and other pollutants flow directly into the stream. Last December in Cheektowaga, millions of gallons of untreated sewage and wastewater were discharged into the creek.

Cheektowaga’s sewer authority has been working to make sure this doesn’t happen again, but the Cheektowaga system feeds into the Buffalo system, which has problems of its own. In 2022, an estimated 4.4 billion gallons of untreated sewage and stormwater poured into area waterways from the Buffalo Sewer Authority’s roughly 800 miles of underground pipes, despite mitigation efforts that began in 2014. Since then, $70 million has been spent, but there’s a long way to go.

As Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka notes, “We know how to fix it. It’s just that it takes a long time and a lot of money to do it.”

A complex and costly restoration

With its new funding, Waterkeeper will undertake technical studies to help decide how this and future allocations could be used to help Scajaquada Creek replicate the Buffalo River’s successful – and ongoing – transformation. It will also consult with all the communities who live alongside or above the creek about how they could best benefit from the restoration work.

Waterkeeper has already been working with community partners to improve wildlife habitat along the lower reaches of the Scajaquada. These efforts have been most evident in Forest Lawn, where the team has reconnected the creek with area natural springs, dredged Mirror Lake, replanted the banks of the creek and improved pathway and signage. This work, unlike much of what the organization does, can be easily seen and appreciated within a short period of time.

But reality intrudes when this $900,000 is put up against what it will ultimately cost to bring Scajaquada Creek back to life. Waterkeeper’s Jedlicka puts the final amount in the neighborhood of $50 million and notes that the Buffalo River cost roughly $100 million over 20 years. She quickly points out that $5 billion in funds for such work throughout the Great Lakes watershed have already been allocated at the state and federal level and that this $900,00 positions the organization to receive more of that bigger pie.

It’s a long haul, but it will be worth it. More than 100,000 residents live within the 29-square-mile area of Scajaquada Creek’s watershed.

They, as well as the waterway and its wildlife, stand to benefit from this long overdue work.

