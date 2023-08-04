It’s not a silver bullet, but it is the continuation of long-needed improvements that will make Niagara Falls, N.Y., a robust tourist destination, not a one-hit wonder.

The Niagara Falls Aquarium’s ambitious expansion efforts, which started with the redevelopment of the former Schoellkopf Geological Museum, are continuing, with a third, brand-new structure to be built on an adjacent parcel.

The Aquarium, a relatively modest institution – it’s no Shedd or Monterey Bay – has always been a bit of an underdog, but soon it will command a sprawling campus of family-friendly attractions, not far from the brink of the falls. And the best part of all this growth is that it encompasses a wide range of long-planned enhancements that have always made sense. Using the Schoellkopf structure for a focus on the Great Lakes is an obvious choice – a Great Lakes aquarium was considered for Buffalo on several occasions. Western New York has always needed this, given our location, and it’s much better to have it join an existing aquarium, where scientists and researchers are ready to do the legwork.

The further addition of a 16,000-square-foot, double-level building solves a longtime problem. The existing aquarium lacks space for events and traveling exhibitions – such as those provided by Smithsonian Institution and National Geographic – to supplement what it already has. The new structure would double the aquarium’s size, creating space for new and traveling exhibits, as well as for events, a playground, gift shop, café and other services for visitors.

Up-to-date restrooms and easy access to food are essential for traveling families, one of the largest constituencies hosted at the Falls. Sometimes, families just need a space to rest and regroup before going on to the next thing – an amenity-filled indoor/outdoor campus provides just that.

And, apparently, a fourth structure is in the works. The vision to create all this, as well as the $18 million it will cost, is thanks, for the most part, to New York State’s renewed attention to a city that's been too long the poster child for missed opportunities. Under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s leadership, the aquarium project is part of a larger strategy to tie together downtown Niagara Falls and the state park. A separate $12 million Niagara Falls Heritage Gateway is in the works for that purpose. The idea is to give visitors walking from downtown hotels to the falls an attractive park-lined path, rather than a stark wasteland with a casino in the middle of it, which is essentially what we have now.

Park improvements and an expanded aquarium will help keep those visitors here longer. They’ll also provide year-round recreation for every Western New Yorker, much as Canalside has done in Buffalo.

As the state park and the aquarium improve, sadly, the deteriorating condition of the rest of Niagara Falls comes into glaring focus. Directly to the east of these enhancements are 140 acres of shabby vacant structures and empty lots, property owned for more than two decades by the inappropriately named Niagara Falls Redevelopment Corp. Somehow, this crucially located property must undergo immediate development work or be taken away from NFR, which is controlled by New York City developer Howard Milstein.

There may be good news on this front. The city of Niagara Falls has won an initial round in its attempt to acquire 12 acres of this property under eminent domain. If the legal efforts are successful, a multipurpose park with an amphitheater, ice rink, indoor arena and other amenities is planned.

Last week the State Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled against NFR in the first round of this litigation. Now fair values for the parcels must be determined.

It’s only a start – and certainly not as solid as the park and aquarium improvements – but it provides more hope. Niagara Falls has long needed that hope.

