It’s all about getting them to turn the pages. The content of children’s books matters – but not for the reasons so many conservative groups want to block access to certain kids’ books.

The content matters because it should meet these young people where they are and present them with relatable situations and characters. This is backed up with research. According to Angelica Tennant, librarian at Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Institute, data shows that when students read about characters who look like them, their interest in books increases.

It’s a truth that bears repeating: Kids and, for that matter, adults, will read stories that relate to them, especially if reading isn’t something that comes naturally.

Kids get excited when they see themselves in the characters and stories. This is the way to start them on the reading track.

There is a problem with such an obviously ideal scenario though. In urban school districts like Buffalo’s, whose students are 80% Black, brown and Asian, such reading material might be difficult to come by – only 9% of children’s books published in 2021 were by Black authors.

A collaboration between Buffalo State University and Buffalo Public Schools middle school teachers is making those connections easier.

For a May 1 sold-out event, 400 BPS middle school students visited Buff State to see Jason Reynolds, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and winner of a Newbery, an NAACP Image Award and several Coretta Scott King honors.

Reynolds, who is Black and grew up not seeing himself in most assigned books, spoke to their hearts. By all accounts, the students, after reading parts of Reynolds’ “Long Way Down” each week and discussing it in school, were hungry for his words. They were enthusiastic about meeting the man who made their lives richer through writing, showing them its power.

Enthusiasm for literature and learning isn’t something that can be imposed. It takes inspirational encounters like this to start kids on the path to assigning value to their educations and importance to the act of reading.

The event came out of Buffalo State’s Professional Development Consortium. The consortium engages with city schools and provides resources for current and future teachers throughout the year, with an annual conference in September.

It’s likely that the Buff State event is not something right-wing watchdog groups like “Moms for Liberty” would necessarily support. This is the conservative “parents rights group” that the Southern Poverty Law Center listed as an anti-government extremist organization in its latest Year in Hate & Extremism report.

Moms for Liberty wants to limit access to books that may show kids a reflection that doesn’t fit their vision of what America should be. That’s their idea of “liberty.”

But kids should not be discouraged from reading a vast array of material, even the uncomfortable variety. All topics should be available, including race, ethnicity, and gender.

Most importantly, kids should be able – as these Buffalo middle-schoolers were – to find versions of themselves in what they read.

...

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.