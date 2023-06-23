News Editorial Board

It took a death to address a danger that should have been confronted much sooner. On June 12, Harshad Shah, 65, longtime president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls, lost his life after being pinned under an overturned tour boat within a water-filled tunnel near Lockport’s Erie Canal locks. There were 27 other passengers, all area hospitality workers, 11 of whom were injured. One of them was Shah’s wife, Kaminiben Shah.

It should have been a morning of collegiality, learning and enjoyment. Instead, a routine familiarization excursion for tourism professionals turned into chaos and horror. People want answers. Government officials are disturbed to find that no state or county agency has oversight over the boat tour. Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed legislation that grants the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation such power.

While that may help prevent future tragedies, it’s also essential to determine exactly what happened here and if the longtime attraction ever had the types of sensible safety precautions it may have needed. News of a similar incident in 2015 – with, thankfully, no serious injuries – stresses the necessity of such an investigation.

Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride is a local tourist attraction that begins with a walking tour of the historic locks along the Erie Canal and then becomes a boat tour through a cave-like hydraulic raceway that was built in the 1800s to carry water away from the canal. The attraction was created in the mid-1970s by co-owners Thomas Callahan and Clancy Burkwit and has been popular ever since, even hosting local film and television productions. Though called a cave, the underground portion is actually a manmade 1,600-foot hydraulic tunnel blasted out of solid rock in 1858 by inventor Birdsall Holly, who channeled the Erie Canal to provide water power, mostly for fire protection.

There’s no question that visitors find this an unusual, fun and even educational experience; in fact, it’s a top tourist draw in Lockport. But it has elements that should have set off safety alarms from the get-go, including:

• Water. It’s possible to drown in a foot of water or less. The presence of water travel always calls for oversight.

• Inaccessibility. Firefighters and other first responders had to employ an inflatable boat to paddle 300 feet to the site of the accident, bringing people out three or four at a time. A second team used sledgehammers and crowbars to create a hole into the tunnel closer to the boat’s location. Some passengers were able to walk out on their own, but many needed help. It was a complicated rescue and that makes it all the more obvious that more safety protocols, including training for unforeseen eventualities, were urgently needed here.

This is a troubling combination of unpreparedness, lack of oversight and a previous incident that seems never to have been officially addressed.

A local businessman has lost his life, leaving devastated loved ones behind. And there will surely be other repercussions from this tragedy.

Moving forward with a thorough investigation will tell the whole story. That's essential.

After that, if it’s determined that this attraction can still be viable, proper official oversight, such as Hochul proposes, is the next step.

• • •

