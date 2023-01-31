The Editorial Board: A strong community benefits agreement eases the sting of new Bills stadium's cost

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is right. The community benefits agreement that accompanies the new Buffalo Bills stadium project is the strongest in NFL history. As it should be.

Given the $850 million investment from New York State and Erie County, taxpayers deserve the most for their money. While some might have hoped for more than $100 million spread out over 30 years – which is what the Bills organization has promised to reinvest toward the local community’s most pressing needs – there’s no denying it could have been much less. It’s a substantial sum, but will need to be spent wisely to contribute to positive change in a region where so many live in poverty.

A robust CBA is supposed to, as County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin put it, “make everyone a Bills fan,” whether they attend the games or not. It should provide the local community with resources that help lift people up all year round, not just during football season.

And, yes, this CBA seems aimed at those goals. But a lot depends on details that are still unknown.

What it includes

In addition to what are essentially standard requirements – that a minimum 30% participation goal of minority and women-owned businesses must be applied toward stadium construction, services and vending – there’s an important “living wage” provision, as well as promises to improve public transportation to the stadium.

The living wage provision, which ties compensation to inflation, is rightly touted by Poloncarz as creating viable employment opportunities that place stadium jobs at a higher level than the usual fast food or counter retail jobs.

According to the Living Wage Calculator developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, such a rate would be anywhere from $24.87 to $37.03 per hour for a family of four in Erie County, depending on whether both adults were working.

As for the $100 million investment, it’s spread out over 30 years, providing $3 million a year to be distributed by an oversight committee, with members drawn from the county, the state and the Bills. Areas of focus include mental health and anti-violence programs, support for education, recycling, food insecurity initiatives and other programs intended to lift neighborhoods out of blight and help residents live safer, happier lives.

Agreements in other markets

The stark differences between stadium construction agreements from team to team go beyond apples and oranges, but it would be fair to talk about the Bills deal in comparison with the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming stadium project, which, at $2.1 billion, is the most expensive public-funded stadium in the NFL (so far), with at least $500 million of the costs contributed by taxpayers. Given this contribution, the Titans community benefits package is – at least on the surface – unimpressive. There’s $2 million going to small and minority-owned businesses, a $5 million community development program, a community space to be built on the stadium grounds and a range of “partnerships.”

If the discussion about giving back to the community is confined to the business practices of the NFL, Erie County got a pretty good deal.

The big unknowns

How can individual minority and women-owned enterprises operate in a vending environment controlled by Delaware North? Would that company’s operations offer products made locally by such enterprises? Erie County has provided no answers on this as of yet.

Will there be a process for input from the community at large to be considered by the oversight committee? It’s key that projects funded by the annual $3 million are aimed at making a real difference in the daily lives of Western New Yorkers. And it might be important that some initiatives – such as affordable housing – could be funded over time, so that new facilities and programs that cost more than $3 million can still benefit.

The details of how the oversight committee will operate are still unclear, but these questions need to be answered soon.

In the long run, it’s well known that new football stadiums do not benefit the economies of their communities in the typical sense. In multiple studies, researchers have found that most spending at stadiums is done by local residents, using the money they would have spent at other businesses in the region.

That doesn’t matter to Bills fans and to community members who celebrate the team whether they watch the games or not. It’s not a question: The loss of the team would have been devastating, full stop.

And there are other intangibles, including the attraction the Bills offer to businesses as they recruit new workers. That matters.

With the agreements the county is finalizing now, the team stays here and the benefits stay with them – regardless of who the owners are.

Though more details would be welcome – and more money would always be welcome – the undeniable blessing of retaining the Bills spreads its goodwill significantly with this agreement.

• • •

