It’s not just Nardin that’s enduring a crisis of leadership. Indeed, the problems seem to be circulating through the education system like a virus. Consider SUNY Erie Community College.

As with Nardin, the dissatisfaction showing up among faculty and students is plainly tied to a push for change. That’s always stressful and in many cases, it’s also unavoidable. The questions are which changes are needed, how they are implemented and – getting to the problems at ECC – with what level of diplomacy.

On that score, ECC has had a rough time. Only four months after parting ways with former President David Balkin, his interim successor, Adiam Tsegai, is facing allegations that seem painfully familiar.

For insufficient reasons, the details of Balkin’s departure after only 11 months on the job have been wrapped in secrecy. What is known is that the college investigated following a confrontation between Balkin and a member of the library staff after Balkin had proposed moving the school library into the nearby Buffalo & Erie County Public Library in downtown Buffalo.

Now, complaints from two employees, both deemed credible by an investigator, accuse Tsegai of creating a hostile workplace. One claimed that she “berated and chewed me out viciously” in front of other employees and “threatened my job multiple times,” while the other accused her of “going ballistic” and “pointing her finger in my face” in a threatening manner. Both complainants say Tsegai blew up at them after they challenged a decision.

As with Balkin, much is unknown. What were the details of the decision? In what way did the workers challenge it? What, exactly, did Tsegai say?

These are important questions for anyone wanting a full picture of what occurred. Nevertheless, it’s fair to conclude that zero diplomacy is involved when jabbing a finger in someone’s face, regardless of the relationship.

Leaders of big organizations understand – or, at least, should understand – that decisions regarding fundamental changes are bound to produce resentments. It’s their job to respond in as constructive a way as they can. That’s fundamental to leadership, especially in times of stress.

It’s also fair to keep in mind that change is sweeping though education, especially true for institutions that rely on student tuition for much of their revenue. Conflict was assured, for example, when Balkin cut jobs and eliminated underused programs. But the financial crisis that had enveloped ECC demanded difficult steps. It still does. That’s the challenge facing Tsegai.

It’s about equilibrium and it’s not always easy to maintain in periods of stress. Still, that’s the job.

• • •

