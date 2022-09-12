The Editorial Board: A Space Guard could assure the future of the Niagara Falls Air Station

Congress should create a Space Guard and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station should get the work.

If the role is not created and the Reserve Station does not get that work, the chairman of the Niagara Military Affairs Council worries about the base’s future. It is an understandable concern.

The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has been routinely in peril. Advocates and politicians have had to fight to ensure relevant work that would better solidify its status – and maintain jobs.

Now, a piece of work that focuses on the future of military operations – bringing a Space Force National Guard unit to the Falls – can dovetail into ongoing space operations and better solidify the future of the base.

First, Congress must agree that the Space Guard is necessary. The House needs no convincing, after approving in July a defense authorization bill calling for the creation of a Space Guard. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, and Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park (at the time), voted for that measure.

The draft Senate Armed Services Committee’s version of the defense authorization bill deliberately excludes language creating a Space Guard. It does not help that the Biden administration opposes its creation. The Office of Management and Budget announced its opposition in a statement of administration policy a year ago, charging that a Space National Guard would create “new government bureaucracy.” It is a specious argument.

John Cooper, the chairman of the Niagara Military Affairs Council said, Space Force is the future. Many of its proponents state the program is key to protecting vital national interests and strengthening deterrence. It is also, Cooper said, important from the perspective of New York State, given “There are only seven states and one territory that have this mission in the Air National Guard at this point, so we have our foot in the door for the future ...”

The Air National Guard’s 107th Attack Wing, based in Niagara Falls, is already handling a space mission. As the unit flies unmanned aircraft, which provide immediate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, its 222nd Command Control Squadron, which operates out of Rome, works with reconnaissance satellites.

The Air Reserve Station, with experience and expertise already in place, is working on the very technology at the heart of the Space Force’s mission.

Retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, president of the National Guard Association of the United States told The News that he believes a Space National Guard is necessary to enhancing Space Force. It can be accomplished at little cost, according to Robinson, with “… just new uniforms and a few new signs.” In addition, according to advocates, a Space Guard would give National Guard members performing space missions new purpose in the agency.

Such unlikely allies as Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the California Democrat, have co-sponsored Space Guard legislation. Rubio said it would make the overall operation better and Feinstein said creating a separate Space Guard would retain many talented individuals who want to keep serving their country.

They’re both right.

More important to this area is Cooper’s concern that without the Space Force National Guard, the Air Force could shift that Rome-based space operation out of state and out of the hands of the 107th, putting the base in jeopardy. It would be an unacceptable outcome for a Falls base that has fought hard over the years to remain relevant and in service to this country. The better outcome has the Rome unit expanding and the Niagara Falls base with a locally-based Space Force Guard unit.

