The Editorial Board: A snowmobile corps, yes. Foot-dragging on a safer cemetery intersection? No

One of these two issues looks like a great idea for coping with snowstorms that overwhelm traditional emergency systems. The other offers evidence of continuing indifference to public safety on a road known to be dangerous. Both are about improving public safety.

The latter subject deals with the hazardous intersection near the entrance to the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke. Repairs were supposed to be completed by now. They’re lagging. It’s another instance of the VA failing to take its responsibilities seriously.

This is a deadly serious matter. Two men died in a crash at the intersection after attending a memorial service for a comrade in 2021. That occurred after two officials connected to the cemetery warned about the dangers of the intersection. Instead of taking the information seriously, the Department of Veterans Affairs acted against the truth-tellers. It was shameful.

Eventually, under pressure from public officials, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, the VA began looking at improvements. For insufficient reasons, it rejected the most obvious solution – a roundabout – but at least agreed to install larger stop signs on Indian Falls Road at the intersection of Route 77, including a placard that says: “CROSS TRAFFIC DOES NOT STOP,” as well as larger “INTERSECTION” signs on Route 77. The signs and rumble strips have been installed, but the DOT – for reasons it hasn’t explained – has yet to do away with the passing zones on Route 77, as it promised.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has given itself enough black eyes over recent years – poor hospital administration, other accidents at the Pembroke intersection – that you’d think someone there would take better notice. Maybe try to do better.

A spokesman suggested that winter’s onset put another aspect of the project behind schedule, but winter is predictable. It comes every year. Either VA planners forgot about that or there is some other reason for the delay. Regardless, it’s more subpar performance from the agency charged with advocating for America’s veterans.

…

More hopeful is the wish of the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs to have a place at the table – and on the road – as the county takes stock of its response to last month’s blizzard and applies those lessons to future storms.

It’s such a good idea, you wonder that it didn’t happen decades ago.

The help of the federation – a coalition of 10 snowmobile clubs – proved essential in December, as members helped to rescue people trapped in vehicles, transport essential workers, deliver meal and bring people who lost power to the safety of fire departments and shelters.

It’s exactly what was needed – but not enough of it. Federation members think they might have been able to save more lives if they had a defined role before that blizzard struck. Forty-two people died in a storm that has been described as “generational,” but which some people fear could become more common as a consequence of climate change.

Members want to do more but to achieve that, they say – correctly – that they need involved in the planning. It’s how to ensure that they are used in the most productive and coordinated way.

Federation President Dave Waples said the December storm showed that preparation will allow the county “to take advantage of the assets we have – the big trail groomers and Sno-Cats and big ATVs – and get them to the places where they are needed in an event like this.” Waples belongs to the Colden Trail Riders club.

As the blizzard deaths made fearfully obvious, there are serious risks involved for anyone who is outside in a storm such as the one that overtook Western New York last month. Club members need to know that, but if they are willing – and with detailed planning and clear expectations – the federation may offer a dramatic improvement in public safety the next time a killer storm bears down on this region.

• • •

