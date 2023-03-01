An earthquake is rumbling through health care. A shortage of nurses is already causing problems and, without a creative response, stands to become significantly worse – for hospitals, for communities and, most of all, for patients. Creative thinking is already underway in Niagara County.

There, Niagara University and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center have formed a partnership that will offer paid hospital internships to students in any field of study that applies to health care. The goal is address a critical shortage of nurses in this region, but also to provide work opportunities to students in other important disciplines, including human resourses, marketing and accounting.

But the problems in nursing are critical. They predate Covid-19, but the stresses imposed by the pandemic made matters worse. Many nurses retired early; others simply left the field.

It could become worse, still, according to Joe Ruffalo, CEO of the Niagara Falls hospital. Western New York is projected to confront a 32% shortage of nurses in the coming decade. And it’s not just this region or even this state. The challenges blanket the nation.

McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm, estimates the United States could face a shortage of up to 450,000 nurses by 2025 – just two years from now. That’s a gap of some 20%.

Teaching hospitals are also contending with severe shortages. The Association of American Medical Colleges last year reported, for example, that a shortage of 1,200 nurses has forced a Gulf Coast hospital group, Ochsner Health, to close inpatient beds, driving patients into emergency departments that are already strained. The company runs 47 hospitals.

Here, and around the country, those problems have created a demand for traveling nurses – basically contract workers whose pay scales, even without benefits, cost around double the cost of a staff nurse. Kaleida Health reports spending $14 million on traveling nurses in 2021 and almost eight times that figure – $109 million – last year. In the meantime, nurse employees are demanding higher pay and increased staffing. At Buffalo’s Mercy Hospital, they joined a strike in 2021.

This is a fast unfolding crisis. Creativity and flexibility will be essential. In a field as crucial as health care, state and federal governments should be watching.

• • •

