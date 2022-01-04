The Editorial Board: A predictable outcome as redistricting commission shows that balanced isn’t the same as independent

New York’s falsely named Independent Redistricting Commission has produced its foretold result: a failure of its equal number of Democrats and Republicans to agree, thereby empowering the State Legislature to draw new congressional districts.

The Legislature, of course, is dominated by Democrats.

That outcome was baked into the system created by a 2014 constitutional amendment. With both parties angling for advantage, the failure of Republicans and Democrats to agree was inevitable.

Balanced is not the same as independent.

Nor is it surprising Democrats benefit. With supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, its commission members had no reason to seek bipartisan agreement with Republicans. Republicans, meanwhile, had no incentive to agree to maps that could harm its prospects.

Still, the map – its upstate portion, at least – showed some signs of common sense. For one, it avoided the infamous “earmuff district” that was imposed on Western New York after the 2000 census and which would surely have been ruled unconstitutional under the 2014 amendment. And, for the most part, Democrats and Republicans agreed on many of the upstate lines.