The Editorial Board: A pilot project on expanded paratransit services could help at a challenging time

As Albany considers a worthy measure to expand public transportation for New Yorkers with disabilities, it must account for two significant obstacles: manpower and cost.
Like other transportation agencies around the country, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority doesn’t have enough drivers to serve existing routes. For that reason, it has cut back on service. Adding new routes would surely be challenging.
The second, and related, issue is money: How much will it cost? The proposal is to expand paratransit services to include riders who are within 3 miles of a bus line; that’s four times the distance of the existing requirement of three-quarters of mile.
Paratransit services is an important program and few would argue that expanding it is poor policy. Given the constraints, though, it might be better to begin a pilot project in a few cities, including Buffalo, where for years Stephanie Speaker had advocated for the issue.
Speaker, a Depew resident, has epilepsy and asthma and is self-described as “mentally challenged.” She has “prodded and cajoled,” as a recent News article stated, for the Legislature’s Western New York delegation to expand that service.
The state’s April 1 budget deadline is fast upon us, and the fate of the bill that would expand paratransit is vulnerable.
The bill enjoys widespread support but lacks information about how much a statewide expansion would cost. It is a fair question, especially at a time of high inflation.
This is a difficult situation for people who need to get to doctor’s appointments and the grocery store but who may not be able to drive themselves. Hiring enough bus drivers on existing routes is a problem here and in other parts of the country. The result has been what the head of the NFTA called “temporary” route suspensions.
Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, as the Transportation Committee chairman, is pushing the paratransit bill. Kennedy gives full credit to Speaker and others for their efforts that moved the bill beyond his Transportation Committee and into the Finance Committee. But, as News reporter Robert J. McCarthy’s article noted, there are other concerns.
Democrat Phil Steck of Albany County, who sponsors the bill in the Assembly, said Tuesday his original bill proposed service 5 miles from the nearest bus line. Kennedy’s Senate version stated 1.5 miles. The two compromised on 3 miles. Kennedy’s bill allocates $20 million for the expansion. Steck’s version notes the need to fix a cost.
This is where the pilot program comes in to play. It might help determine the true cost, while making progress in a time of staffing shortages. Steck offered the possibility of a separate bill after the state budget is adopted.
Assembly Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Magnarelli, a Syracuse Democrat, said the bill in its current form remains stagnant because it lacks a price tag.
Still, there is widespread agreement about the importance of expanding paratransit, including by the NFTA. Given the logistical challenges and the uncertainty of costs, the Legislature should look to a pilot program that includes Buffalo.
