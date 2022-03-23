The Editorial Board: A pilot project on expanded paratransit services could help at a challenging time

The bill enjoys widespread support but lacks information about how much a statewide expansion would cost. It is a fair question, especially at a time of high inflation.

This is a difficult situation for people who need to get to doctor’s appointments and the grocery store but who may not be able to drive themselves. Hiring enough bus drivers on existing routes is a problem here and in other parts of the country. The result has been what the head of the NFTA called “temporary” route suspensions.

Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, as the Transportation Committee chairman, is pushing the paratransit bill. Kennedy gives full credit to Speaker and others for their efforts that moved the bill beyond his Transportation Committee and into the Finance Committee. But, as News reporter Robert J. McCarthy’s article noted, there are other concerns.

Democrat Phil Steck of Albany County, who sponsors the bill in the Assembly, said Tuesday his original bill proposed service 5 miles from the nearest bus line. Kennedy’s Senate version stated 1.5 miles. The two compromised on 3 miles. Kennedy’s bill allocates $20 million for the expansion. Steck’s version notes the need to fix a cost.