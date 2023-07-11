News Editorial BoardWe know by now – after millennia of proof – that hatred of the other is a sad fact of human life, at least among some of our species. What we don’t always see – but did last week – is a perfect response to it.

It happened at Sweet Jenny’s, an ice cream and chocolate shop in the historic Water Mill complex in Williamsville. There, last Monday, an employee discovered a swastika carved into the wood above a restroom doorway.

It’s not known if the symbol of Nazi Germany’s brutality was meant as a threat or was just stupid vandalism. Either is intolerable, especially given that, since the 2018 terrorist shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, American Jews have been given reason to be alert to rising antisemitism. Little in life shouts that hatred louder than the swastika, emblem of a systematic program meant to wipe out Europe’s Jewish population.

The miscreant who defaced the store property may not have known it, but the shop’s owners – Howard and Tara Cadmus – are Jewish. They responded by closing in the borders of the emblem of hate and, in the resulting quadrants, carving the letters L-O-V-E. In its quiet way, the revision was literally transformative.

That’s how Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein pf Congregation Shir Shalom sees it.

“This is the perfect way to fight hate,” he told The News, “not by railing against it, but instead by transforming it into a symbol of kindness. I very much applaud the owners’ of Sweet Jenny’s response and hope it will inspire others to take similar actions when the ugliness of society comes to their door.”

That’s happening with greater and disturbing frequency to groups of minorities, including Jews. In the Buffalo area, some Jewish organizations have made a point of increasing their security, specifically in response to the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh – the deadliest antisemitic attack in the nation’s history. Eleven people were killed and six wounded. Among them were Holocaust survivors. Last month in federal court, the perpetrator was convicted of 63 counts, including dozens of hate crimes and civil rights offenses. He faces the possibility of the death penalty.

It was a horrific event, but it doesn’t stand alone. Antisemitism rose in the United States in 2022, a recent report says, and that occurred a year after worldwide antisemitic events hit a new high. The report was released by Tel Aviv University’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League. Among the factors believed to be involved are the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of political radicalism, a trend that is sadly familiar to the residents of Western New York.

The report was blunt about the rising level of hatred in this country, observing that “2022 did not mark a universal reversal of the trend, and in some countries, most alarmingly the United States, it intensified.” It is, no doubt, a consequence of rising radicalism and the trampling of social barriers that once encouraged some degree of civility and broader intolerance for hatred.

It is in that context that the Cadmuses made their stand, against hatred and for love. They weren’t sure, at first, whether to draw attention to the vandalism but decided that silence felt too much like assent. So they proceeded, and posted about the event – and their perfect response – on Facebook.

It may not have been what the vandal had hope for, but that only makes it all the more wonderful.

