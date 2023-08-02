It took far too long to act on behalf of a large proportion of U.S. military members, but last week, President Biden did. He deserves credit for the executive order he signed. The force behind the scenes was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. She was relentless.

Because of her unwavering focus and determination, female servicemembers no longer have to worry that crimes committed against them by others in the military will be subject to the oversight of their commanders. Sexual assaults and some other serious crimes will henceforth be handled by a group of special prosecutors, composed of experienced military prosecutors who, in a significant change, will report to the civilian leaders of the military’s branches. Those decisions will be final, not subject to change by the military.

With that, decisions on such cases will be in the hands of people with broader visions than superiors up the chain of command. In some cases, those superiors have been more concerned with the reputation of their part of the military than with justice. In others, they may know – or may even be – the suspects in the case. Too often, a fair resolution of allegations took a back seat to other unwarranted influences.

The law that Gillibrand impatiently shepherded into existence – over objections from within the military – was passed in December 2021. It set out a two-year timeline during which the Defense Department was required to create a new corps of prosecutors, to be called the Offices of Special Trial Counsel. As a final step, it also required Biden to issue an executive order on the change. White House officials said the president did so Friday, five months before the December deadline.

It’s a historic change in the military, if not universally accepted in its leadership. But crime is a fact within any organization, including the military, and as more women joined the ranks, the problem of sexual assault became more obvious and more common. “We’ve heard horrific cases of women being brutally, brutally assaulted and then disbelieved and retaliated against for coming forward,” Gillibrand told The New York Times. “And so we needed to create a justice system that was worthy of the sacrifice they make every day. And that’s what these reforms are.”

The changes also make it more likely that women will continue to want to serve in the military. Civilian control over such cases is a hard change for the tradition-bound military, but it was necessary and will serve the country much better. For that, thank Gillibrand.

