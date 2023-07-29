The concept is right, the timing is right and the location is ideal. Hispanic Heritage Council’s Cultural Institute is set to break ground on Niagara Street with a 37,000-square-foot building that will celebrate the cultures of at least 22 countries. Among its amenities: a museum and art gallery, a gift shop, a cafeteria, a 150-seat performing arts theater, a large event space, a media center and event space.

As well as elevating the profile of some of Buffalo’s most underserved communities, this facility provides another reason to make Niagara Street a destination, rather than a way to get somewhere else.

The new Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute is to be located at 462 Niagara, at Hudson Street, with completion planned for 2024. This revamped Niagara corridor, which is completing a reconstruction from Porter to Hampshire, is also in the process of adding several other significant properties, including more than 50,000 feet of film studio space at 1150, near West Ferry Street, and the eagerly awaited relocation of the West Side Bazaar, to 1432, near West Delavan.

In terms of cultural impact, though, the new Hispanic institute will fill a gap not just for Niagara Street or even Buffalo, but for all of Western New York. Its focus on Hispanic arts, culture and history is badly needed, not just to serve the estimated 45,000 Hispanics in Buffalo and 75,000 in the region, but also to educate and enlighten all who live here. With Spanish the top non-English language – by far – spoken in Buffalo Public Schools and asylum seekers from Latin and South American countries continuing to seek refuge here, any institution that promotes understanding among the region’s increasingly diverse populations is not just welcome, it’s essential.

Because the Hispanic Heritage Council is strongly grounded in education across nationalities and disciplines, and has a history of collaborating with the Buffalo Public Library, the BPO, the History Museum and other cultural institutions, it is well-placed to fulfill this task.

Casimiro Rodriguez, who founded the HHC in 2011 and continues as director emeritus, stresses that an important goal will be to support Buffalo’s other Hispanic organizations, of which there are many, including Agustin “Pucho” Olivencia Community Center, Hispanic United of Buffalo, Hispanic Women’s League, the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade, El Batey Puerto Rican Center, Los Tainos Senior Citizens Center, and El Museo Francisco Oller y Diego Rivera.

An initial collaboration is with Raíces Theatre Company, which will make the new center its headquarters. Founded 10 years ago, Raíces – which means “roots” – is Buffalo’s sole Hispanic theater company. Up until now, it has been in residence at the Road Less Traveled Theater. This relocation to a portion of Niagara Street that’s now called Avenida San Juan, the heart of Buffalo’s Hispanic community, is a key move for the bilingual company.

Media outlets for Buffalo’s burgeoning Hispanic populations have come and gone, and have mainly been monthly newspapers. But now, Western New York’s Hispanic populations will have access to a media center in the new facility.

“We don’t have Hispanic radio,” Rodriguez said, “and many other ethnic groups don’t have access to media. We want them to be able to use our facility.”

With an ambitious set of resources that respond to the needs and aspirations of diverse populations, the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute will be a lively cultural beacon as well as a new generator of economic activity for Buffalo’s West Side.