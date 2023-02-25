An urban renaissance can’t leave half its population behind. Yet, that has essentially been the case in Buffalo for the past decade-plus of its reinvention and revival. And the neglect goes back much further, well into the last century. It took the shock waves of a massacre last May to bring longstanding inequities into sharp relief, spotlighting the undeniable fact that real change in East Buffalo means historic, paradigm-shaking investment.

As doctor and developer Greg Daniels stated, “The change that is necessary for any success to occur, that change needs to be tectonic.”

There’s hope. Some tremors are already being felt and Sunday’s Buffalo News Prospectus edition looks at those efforts to expand opportunities to all of the people of Buffalo.

The efforts are concentrated in several distinct sectors.

Safe neighborhoods and affordable housing

More than $259 million is being invested in East Buffalo development projects and most of it is aimed at affordable housing, including apartments, townhomes and stand-alone housing. There is new construction as well as renovations of significant historic properties such as the former St. John Kanty Church school on Swinburne, which will have 42 apartments, and the former Lion Brewery on Jefferson, which will have 83, as well as an art gallery, event space and other facilities.

Area banks, working with nonprofits and developers, are a big part of this revitalization. In just two of several collaborations, M&T is supporting the Swinburne project, to be called Apartments at the Lyceum and Evans Bank is leading an innovative plan to build single-family homes on Evans Street.

It’s fitting that banks, which, decades ago, often followed exclusionary redlining practices, depressing Black home ownership, are now helping to create safe affordable housing in East Buffalo.

Some of the dozens of new housing projects reaching into underserved neighborhoods are underway; most have start dates of 2023-24.

Startup opportunities for all

Recognizing that the days of one or two big industries providing employment for everybody are over for good, Western New York is correct to focus on nurturing smaller startups run by innovative entrepreneurs. Of all the projects funded by the “Buffalo Billion,” the 43North startup program – which got a relatively small slice, $5 million – has been one of its biggest successes. The 59 companies that 43North has funded have created more than 1,000 local jobs and have raised another $135 million to grow their operations.

43 North has always made diversity a big focus and now another startup incubator, Launch NY, is making sure that business opportunities reach typically underrepresented groups, in the knowledge that, nationally, Black and women startup founders combined receive less than 3% of all venture capital. Launch NY’s Founders Go Big program provides enhanced mentorship, customer discovery and funding to local companies run by women, people of color, veterans and the disabled. So far, the eight Founders Go Big companies combined employ more than 80 people and have $5.7 million in revenues. It’s an interesting group of businesses that includes food (Sadie’s Relish), clothing (dooProcess streetwear) and elder care (Start Smart Plus), among other enterprises.

It looks like entrepreneurs are getting the message that Buffalo is an affordable – and fun – place to do business.

Job training

CJ Banks, vice president of tech-training company Bitwise Buffalo, is one of many who want to foster new ways of expanding tech career opportunities in Buffalo. He insists, “A lot of the jobs that are available don’t need higher degrees. Many of them don’t even need a high school diploma. You just have to know how to do the task … If you know how to use a phone, that’s technology.”

Bitwise, like nonprofit TechBuffalo, acknowledges that tech employment in Western New York lags behind the rest of the country and is trying to change that through training, apprenticeships and an expansive range of support strategies. At Bitwise, that could even include day care, once it finalizes its Buffalo headquarters.

TechBuffalo wants to keep technology graduates here as well as bring in underserved populations who face barriers to enter the workforce. Both companies are attacking the gap between available jobs and possible applicants with aggressive outreach that’s new to the local employment sector.

As Sarah Tanbakuchi, president and CEO of TechBuffalo, said, “Tech workers and tech skills are needed by employers across every single sector.”

Buffalo has the people and tech companies have the jobs. It’s important to support every effort to complete that equation.

Building a healthy community

Creating robust opportunities in the areas of housing, business-building and jobs must go hand in hand with other improvements that include complete streetscapes, access to healthy food and consistent, comprehensive health care.

As Prospectus 2023 demonstrates, these needs have been identified and, to varying degrees, neighborhood-rebuilding has begun.

The fact that so many of the interviewees in the edition acknowledge the enormity of the task should not be viewed as discouraging. They have to know how big the job is in order to do it.

With every sentence of this conversation, Buffalo’s business and nonprofit leaders demonstrate their determination, expertise and ability to conquer the task at hand: making this city the best it can be for everyone who lives in it.

• • •

