As Earth Day 2023 rolls around, it’s not possible to give Western New York’s environmental health more than a C – which is probably generous – but progress is being made.

The problems are deep-seated and the obstacles to addressing them are formidable.

It may be somewhat comforting to know that we are not alone; overall, the United States has never led the way in environmental performance, usually lagging behind other developed nations.

According to the 2022 Environmental Performance Index – a global report produced by researchers at Yale and Columbia universities in collaboration with the World Economic Forum – the United States placed 43rd in environmental health and ecosystem vitality out of 180 countries. That’s the slot between Dominica and Namibia, with Denmark at No. 1 and France at No. 10, for comparison.

It gets better if you look at performance levels within the United States.

Western New York residents should take heart that at least we’re lucky enough to live in New York, which sits near the top of most state-by-state surveys of air and water quality. A U.S. News and World Report survey has New York at No. 5 for “natural environment.” Continuing on that bright note, New York has made its commitment to environmental health more obvious than ever in recent years.

Climate action plan moves forward

New York’s roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions statewide by 2050 has been finalized. As New Yorkers, we should be proud; this is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the country. But there’s a long way to go, with considerable opposition and even fear-mongering from both fossil fuel-based utilities and elected officials who are against any Democrat-driven environmental plan.

In the current budget – now 21 days late – a cap-and-invest program would allow the DEC and the state’s Energy Research and Development Authority to cap New York’s annual permitted greenhouse gas emissions, reducing them each year, and force emission-creating businesses to buy credits from the state. The money would be used for renewable energy projects and consumer rebates. If passed, it would help drive the action plan forward.

Another key element of selling net-zero to ordinary New Yorkers is explaining how they can afford it. There is work to be done here, though a broad range of rebates and incentives for decarbonizing buildings and moving to electric transportation are offered at both the state and federal levels.

It’s still new – and scary – for many, but it is the path New York must follow.

Progress on clean waterways

This is the second year for Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s Earth Day-timed Great Lakes Cleanup/Spring Sweep. While greenhouse gas reduction efforts could be moving at a brisker pace, there’s nothing to complain about in regard to the progress made by this hard-working environmental organization. Under BNW’s guidance, there has been continued improvement of the Buffalo River’s ability to support fish, and wildlife and the viability of its shoreline habitat, to the point where a federal “beneficial use impairment” designation is close to being removed.

Over the last two years, thanks to BNW and like-minded neighboring organizations, more than 75 tons of litter were directly removed from Great Lakes waterways. This year’s Earth Day efforts will likely remove 15-20 more tons of trash from dozens of local waterway shorelines, from Cayuga Creek in Niagara Falls to Wanakah Beach in Hamburg.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s executive director, Jill Jedlicka, is cautiously optimistic, but cites ongoing concerns: “We have made great progress in very specific locations and waterways, but we do have a trend in the wrong direction with PFAS contamination, which is everywhere; we have a lot of stuff flowing into our waterways that shouldn’t be.” PFAS are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals.”

But on the Buffalo River, she is confident: “After 30 years of restoration, we are on track to remove the river from the EPA’s Area of Concern list entirely by 2025.”

Historic contamination is addressed

The Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, the former Simonds Saw and Steel Co. site in Lockport and the Seaway Industrial Park in Tonawanda have for decades held fearsome quantities of dangerous heavy metals, including nuclear waste from the World War II atomic bomb project that were either buried purposefully – as at the Storage Site and Seaway – or became mixed into the soil from industrial work, as at Simonds.

It will take years – more than a decade for Lewiston – but a final infusion of federal dollars and the work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is intended to clean these sites up for once and for all.

This marks a turning point in the environmental health of the Niagara region, which has suffered from a toxic legacy – including the horrors of Love Canal – for too long.

It is thanks to organizations like Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, the tireless activists who have fought for environmental justice in Niagara County, and those leading New York state’s ambitious climate agenda that Western New Yorkers can hope to live in a cleaner, healthier community.

But the work won’t get done unless we all join in and support these efforts - as Earth Day reminds us.

