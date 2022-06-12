The Editorial Board: A major lead contamination complaint ends with minor results. The poisoning continues.

A bad landlord and an inept – at best – manager endangered the lives of dozens of Buffalo children. Consequences? Not much.

A state civil suit and a federal criminal case have targeted landlord Angel Dalfin and manager Paul R. Heil over lead paint violations in houses they rented throughout Buffalo, but both cases have been impeded by the absence of Dalfin, who – at the very least – faces huge fines if he’s ever found.

Dalfin is on the run and law enforcement isn’t having luck tracking him down. In the federal case, Heil was fined $15,000 and given a year’s probation.

The 150 single- and two-family homes they rented over almost 10 years – mostly to low-income people of color – were cited for being contaminated with chipping, peeling lead paint, which can cause irreversible brain and nervous system damage. It’s been reported that at least 29 children suffered lead poisoning; there are likely more.

Angel Dalfin, owner of the properties, and Weil provided tenants with disclosure forms containing false statements that concealed the hazardous conditions, according to the federal complaint.

Those involved in the state’s civil case say Dalfin is one of Buffalo’s worst rental housing operators. The best we can hope is that he is caught, held accountable and never allowed to rent property again. Maybe it’s even more important to double down on the bad landlords who are still here, renting similar lead-invested properties.

Weil, who teaches at the Fruit Belt’s Public School 37, Futures Academy, should have felt more responsibility toward the families and children he was placing in these houses. From 2015 until at least 2018, according to records, he knew about lead hazards at a two family house that could damage or even destroy the futures of children just like those in his classroom.

A significant fine was imposed, but no jail time, given Weil’s clean record. In addition, he did provide extensive documentation to the State Attorney General’s office in aid of the case against Dalfin.

None of it will restore the health of 29 poisoned children.

Given that thousands of Buffalo homes were built before the nation’s 1978 ban on lead-based paint, we need more action on the presence of lead in our city. Laws requiring landlords to disclose the presence of toxic substances capable of ruining lives are not enough. In addition, finding lead in homes often starts with testing children, after the damage has already been done.

In 2018, the Buffalo & Erie County Lead Safe Task Force was convened. In 2020, Buffalo enacted ordinance amendments aimed at holding landlords accountable. It was a start.

Unfortunately, much of this protection requires landlords to voluntarily comply with disclosures and inspections; obviously there are many local landlords who know how to evade such oversight.

Hitting bad landlords hard about lead and other violations can work, but it has to happen before they skip town.

• • •

