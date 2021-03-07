The Editorial Board: A life preserver for the USS The Sullivans

Money flowed in, to the tune of about $250,000, outpacing the estimated $100,000 emergency repair costs. A couple of businessmen known for their generosity (and more may be on the way to the rescue) stepped up.

West Herr Automotive Group donated $50,000 for the emergency repairs. It marks the single largest donation to the naval park’s All Hands on Deck fundraising campaign. The company issued a community challenge Saturday for the remainder of the repair money.

Developer Douglas Jemal, who has spent the last four years buying and restoring iconic buildings in Buffalo, including Seneca One tower and lately proposing to save several structures on the Richardson Olmsted Campus, called Marzello with an offer of a $10,000 down payment. He alsos agreed to lead the effort to raise the remaining $1 million needed for long-term repairs, which are planned for later this year. He is sponsoring a fundraising event March 17 at the naval park.

Mark this one as the right response during one of the most challenging times in the region’s history. It will help preserve the ship while once again honoring honoring the ultimate sacrifice of an American family.

• • •

